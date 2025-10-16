Karnal: Farmers adopt new techniques with special focus on stubble management

Karnal, Oct 16 (IANS) Farmers in Karnal, Haryana, are gradually embracing innovative stubble management techniques. This marks a significant shift from the harmful practice of burning crop residue after harvest.

This change comes as a huge relief for the environment and public health. Earlier, stubble burning was notorious for causing severe air pollution and thick smog during the harvest season.

This year, the difference is noticeable. There have been no incidents of stubble burning or rising smoke clouds post-harvest, thanks to the adoption of modern crop residue management practices by local farmers, say locals. Not only does this help the environment, but it also enhances the fertility of the soil, much to the enthusiasm of the farming community.

“Earlier, farmers used to burn stubble out of compulsion, but now we are aware of the harmful effects. We have to save the coming generations,” said Raj Kumar Maratha, a farmer from Jhanjhri village in Karnal.

Raj Kumar Maratha has successfully managed stubble on his 10-acre field using an advanced Combine Harvester equipped with SMS technology. This machine finely chops the paddy stubble, which is then mixed into the soil with the help of a cultivator, preparing the field immediately for the next crop.

“This technique is very effective and farmer-friendly,” Raj Kumar said. “Though it costs around Rs 400 extra, it eliminates the stubble problem, does not harm the environment, and strengthens the soil’s fertility. The stubble decomposes into the soil and acts as natural fertiliser, increasing crop yields.”

Another local farmer, Sunil Kumar, echoed this positive outlook, encouraging fellow farmers to move away from burning stubble and adopt residue management techniques that benefit both their land and health.

Dr. Wazir Singh, Deputy Director of Agriculture in Karnal, highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts to promote stubble management. According to him, about 60 pc of the paddy harvest is complete in the district, and nearly 40 pc of farmers have adopted residue management practices.

“The Agriculture Department is conducting several awareness programmes at district and block levels to encourage farmers to manage stubble instead of burning it,” Dr. Singh said.

“More than 400 teams have been formed by the district administration to educate farmers on this issue. A 50-pc subsidy is provided on agricultural machinery to support residue management.”

Farmers who refrain from burning stubble are also eligible for a subsidy of Rs 1200 per acre as an incentive. Dr. Singh explained two primary methods of stubble management being promoted:

In-situ Management: Incorporating the stubble directly into the fields, enriching the soil nutrients.

Ex-situ Management: Removing the stubble from the fields and managing it externally.

Farmers are encouraged to use the SMS-enabled combine harvesters for better efficiency during the paddy harvest.

