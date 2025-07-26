Kargil Vijay Diwas: Uttarakhand CM raises ex-gratia for 'Param Vir Chakra' awardees to Rs 1.5 crore

Dehradun, July 26 (IANS) On the solemn occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday announced a significant increase in ex-gratia compensation for India’s most decorated war heroes. Soldiers awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest military honour, will now receive Rs 1.5 crore, a threefold increase from the previous Rs 50 lakh.

Calling the move a “symbol of unwavering respect for valour,” CM Dhami stated that Uttarakhand is deeply committed to the honour, welfare, and dignity of soldiers, ex-servicemen, and families of martyrs.

The announcement came via a post on the social media platform 'X', where the Chief Minister expressed both gratitude and resolve on behalf of the state.

“The ex gratia given to Param Vir Chakra awardees has been increased from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore. This is a symbol of our government’s unwavering faith in honouring bravery,” wrote CM Dhami in a post.

Paying homage to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives in the 1999 Kargil War, CM Dhami attended a wreath-laying ceremony at Gandhi Park in Dehradun. The event was marked by emotional tributes, floral offerings, and public gratitude to the families of fallen soldiers.

The Chief Minister saluted the indomitable spirit of the Indian Armed Forces, stating: “Kargil Vijay Diwas is not just the celebration of a military victory; it is the immortal saga of sacrifice, duty, and national pride that can never be forgotten.”

Dhami, accompanied by Soldier Welfare Minister Ganesh Joshi, also announced the construction of two key facilities to support the welfare of servicemen: an ECHS (Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme) centre and rest house in Kaleshwar (Chamoli district), and a Sainik Rest House in Nainital.

In another message on social media, the Chief Minister highlighted India's growing military strength under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Referring to key moments in recent military history—including the surgical strikes post-Uri, air strikes after Pulwama, and the recent Operation Sindoor—Dhami said India has made it clear that any threat to its people will be met with decisive action.

“A clear message has been given: Whoever dares to harm the dignity of our sisters and daughters will face complete destruction,” he wrote.

The event also saw the felicitation of ex-servicemen and families of martyrs, where CM Dhami personally honoured them with shawls and mementoes. The programme, organised by the Soldier Welfare Department, was attended by several dignitaries, including MP Naresh Bansal and local MLAs.

Uttarakhand, often called the 'land of the brave', lost 75 sons in the Kargil War, which lasted over 60 days and ended on July 26, 1999, with a resounding victory for India. 527 Indian soldiers laid down their lives in the battle, making it one of the most poignant chapters in the nation’s military history.

--IANS

jk/dan