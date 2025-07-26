‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ observed in Northeastern states with solemn ceremonies

Guwahati/Imphal, July 26 (IANS) All the eight northeastern states joined the nation to commemorate the ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ on Saturday to mark the anniversary of India’s historic victory in the Kargil War of 1999.

The day honours the success of Operation Vijay, through which the Indian Armed Forces recaptured strategic high-altitude outposts that had been illegally occupied by Pakistani intruders.

The war officially concluded on 26 July 1999, and India was victorious in evicting the infiltrators and restoring the sanctity of the Line of Control.

A Defence spokesman said that to honour the unwavering courage and supreme sacrifice of the bravehearts of the Kargil War, a solemn wreath laying and commemorative ceremony was organised by the Directorate of Sainik Welfare, Assam at the state war memorial in Guwahati’s Dighalipukhuri.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya was the Chief Guest while wreaths were laid on behalf of Assam Chief Minister by Brig. Polash Choudhury (Retd), Director, Sainik Welfare, Assam, who is also a Kargil War veteran.

Representatives of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force also paid floral tributes. A special felicitation ceremony was held to honour the Veer Naris and Veer Matas, recognizing their unmatched strength and resilience.

Lt Gen R.P. Kalita (Retd) and Lt Gen P.K. Bharali (Retd) delivered stirring addresses, recalling the exceptional bravery, sacrifices, and unflinching determination of the Indian Armed Forces during the conflict.

In Manipur, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla highlighted the profound significance of the day, marking 26 years since India's victory in the 1999 Kargil War.

The Governor underscored that Kargil Vijay Diwas is a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by our armed forces in the face of external aggression.

Bhalla, former Union Home Secretary, also highlighted the importance of preserving and passing on the legacy of Kargil to future generations, ensuring that the stories of heroism and sacrifice continue to inspire the nation.

Governor also honoured the seven brave soldiers from Manipur who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Kargil War, recognising their contribution as a source of pride for the state and the nation. Manipur Director General of Police, Rajiv Singh, presided over the observance as President of the event.

In another event, in connection with the 26th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Assam Rifles honoured the unparalleled bravery and supreme sacrifices of the Indian Armed Forces during the 1999 Kargil War with a series of events in Manipur’s Chandel District.

The observance featured a flag march led by students, resonating with the spirit of unity and national pride. Assam Rifles also organised the screening of a compelling documentary on the Kargil conflict, which vividly depicted the courage and determination of the soldiers who fought valiantly.

In Tripura, as part of the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations, Assam Rifles organised a special screening of a documentary on Kargil war at a government High School in Sepahijala district.

The screening aimed to educate the younger generation about the Kargil War and the unparalleled valour and sacrifice of Indian soldiers and to instill a deep sense of patriotism, pride and respect for the armed forces.

This initiative by Assam Rifles is part of a larger outreach to connect with local communities and inspire the youth through the stories of courage, dedication, and resilience of the Indian Armed Forces.

The Chief Ministers of the northeastern states have expressed their best wishes to the members of the Armed forces for the heroic victory of the Kargil War of 1999.

--IANS

sc/pgh