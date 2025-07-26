Kargil Vijay Diwas 2025: Uttarakhand pays heartfelt tribute to fallen heroes across districts

Dehradun, July 26 (IANS) On the solemn occasion of the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas, the people of Uttarakhand on Saturday came together in emotional remembrance and heartfelt gratitude to honour the brave soldiers who laid down their lives for the country during the 1999 Kargil War.

Commemorative events were held in various parts of the state, including Haldwani, Haridwar, Almora, and Mandi, where ex-servicemen, government officials, and local citizens paid floral tributes, honoured families of martyrs, and shared stirring recollections of courage and sacrifice.

In Haldwani, the spirit of patriotism echoed through Shahid Park, where a poignant tribute was paid at the Smriti Wall dedicated to the martyrs of the Kargil War. Organised by the Sainik Welfare Centre, the ceremony saw the participation of ex-servicemen, government officials, and local citizens.

BJP leader Ajay Bhatt led the tributes, praising the “indomitable courage and valour of the Indian Army.”

Recalling the harsh terrain and extreme conditions under which the Kargil War was fought, he said, “Our soldiers displayed unparalleled bravery in the face of adversity. Their sacrifice ensured the sovereignty of our nation. We salute their dedication and offer our heartfelt gratitude to their families.”

The event drew a large crowd, including SSP, ADM, SP City, SDM, and various police officers. They offered garlands and floral tributes to the portraits of the martyrs, especially remembering the five soldiers from Nainital district who were martyred in the conflict.

Later in the day, a special programme was organised at the MBPG College Auditorium, where families of Kargil martyrs and Veer Naris (war widows) were felicitated. The ceremony struck a deeply emotional chord with the audience, as the stories of bravery and loss were recounted with reverence.

In Haridwar, the district administration organised a solemn event on Shaurya Diwas at Collectorate Bhawan in Roshanabad. Paying tributes to the martyrs, District Magistrate Mayur Dixit called the presence of the martyr families “a moment of pride for the entire district.”

“The spirit of Kargil lives in every Indian heart,” said Dixit.

“Our administration is committed to supporting the families of ex-servicemen and martyrs. We are actively working to ensure the benefits of various government schemes reach these families seamlessly. A nodal officer has also been appointed in Haridwar to address any concerns or requirements.”

The event saw ex-servicemen and their families being honoured for their enduring connection to the nation’s defence. It was a powerful reminder of the unbroken bond between the armed forces and the civil society.

In Almora, the memories of July 26, 1999, were vividly brought back as tributes were paid to seven brave soldiers from the district who attained martyrdom during the Kargil War. Local officials, ex-servicemen, and citizens gathered to recall the decisive military operation, Operation Vijay, that restored India's territorial integrity by driving out infiltrators and Pakistani troops from high-altitude positions.

Among those remembered were Captain Aditya Mishra (Ladakh Scouts), Havildar Tam Bahadur Chhetri (1 Naga), Havildar Hari Singh Thapa (24 Commando Royal Engineers), Naik Hari Singh Gale (2 Naga), Lance Naik Harish Singh (17 Garhwal), Paratrooper Ram Singh (10 Para), and Sepoy Mohan Singh (2 Naga). Each of them laid down their lives in the most challenging battlefield conditions imaginable.

District Magistrate Alok Kumar Pandey, while speaking at the Martyrs’ Day event, stated, “The legacy of these brave sons will live on for generations. Their sacrifice is etched into the soil of this land.”

Officials from the Sainik Welfare Board also highlighted the ongoing support extended to the families of martyrs. Financial aid and social schemes continue to be implemented to honour the memory of those who laid down their lives in 1999.

In Mandi, the 26th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas was commemorated at the Shaheed Memorial in the Indira Market Complex, where a large gathering of ex-servicemen, martyrs’ families, and local residents came together in a spirit of unity and respect.

Lieutenant General Rakesh Kapoor addressed the gathering, stating, “Kargil Vijay Diwas is not just a day of remembrance, it is a call to action, a pledge to serve, and a tribute to the warriors who never returned. The Indian Army, with its resilience and bravery, turned the tide of battle and reclaimed every inch of Indian territory.”

The Mandi district also remembered its 12 martyrs, whose names are etched forever in the history of the nation. The event also included the honouring of Veer Naris, families of martyrs, and ex-servicemen, as symbols of the deep respect that society holds for their sacrifices.

Notable dignitaries present included MLA Anil Sharma, MLA Indra Singh Gandhi, Mayor Virendra Bhatt, ADC Gursimar Singh, and Mandi BJP President Nihal Chand. The ceremony ended with a mass pledge to protect the sovereignty of India, administered by ADC Singh.

