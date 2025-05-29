Kapil Mishra hails PM Modi’s leadership as NDA completes 11 years in power

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) As the PM Modi-led NDA government completed 11 years at the Centre on Thursday, Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra praised the Prime Minister’s leadership, calling it a result of the people’s unwavering support and trust.

“The blessings of the people have brought us this far. Indian citizens have repeatedly given their mandate to PM Modi. His only goal is to serve the nation, and that commitment has been consistent over the years. That’s why we have remained in power for this long,” Kapil Mishra told IANS.

The BJP also issued a statement lauding PM Modi’s leadership, noting that his tenure has been marked by “great initiatives, policies, and strategic actions.” PM Modi first took the oath as Prime Minister on May 26, 2014, and assumed office for a third term on June 9, 2024.

Mishra further responded to the launch of the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan, a nationwide campaign aimed at modernising Indian agriculture through scientific outreach, sustainable practices, and farmer empowerment. Mishra attended an event in Delhi on Thursday.

“Two ministers from Delhi have come to attend this campaign. It demonstrates the central government’s commitment to agriculture and its support for farmers. Although Delhi has very few farmers, we are here to participate and understand the initiative,” he said.

The Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan, which began on Monday and will continue until June 12, 2025, is expected to engage approximately 1.5 crore farmers across various states. The campaign’s primary goals include educating farmers about modern agricultural technologies, spreading awareness about government schemes, and guiding farmers on the effective use of Soil Health Cards for crop planning and balanced fertiliser use.

Commenting on the deportation of undocumented Bangladeshi migrants, Mishra said, “I only want to say that those who are still left should leave the country.”

In the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, Delhi Police intensified efforts to identify and deport illegal migrants. In the past six months, over 700 undocumented Bangladeshi nationals have been identified. Of them, 470 were found to be illegally residing in the capital, while another 50 were foreigners who had overstayed their visas. They were airlifted from Hindon Air Base to Agartala in Tripura and deported via the land border to Bangladesh.

--IANS

jk/dan