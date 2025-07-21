Kanwar Yatra: Delhi Traffic Police issue advisory; diversions, road closures from July 21-23

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) The Delhi Traffic Police on Monday issued a comprehensive advisory regarding the Kanwar Yatra, announcing that several roads in the national capital will remain closed from July 21 to July 23 to facilitate the smooth movement of pilgrims and ensure public safety.

The annual Kanwar Yatra, a significant religious event in North India, sees lakhs of Shiva devotees, known as Kanwariyas, travel on foot carrying sacred Ganga water for temple offerings.

The official advisory, posted on the Delhi Traffic Police’s X handle, read: “Traffic Advisory: Due to Kanwar Yatri arrangements, the following roads will be closed from July 21, 2025, 8:00 AM to July 23, 2025, 8:00 AM: GT Road from Afsara Border to Shahdara, Seemapuri to Afsara Border, Anand Vihar to Afsara Border, GT Road to Vivek Vihar Underpass, traffic from Swami Dayanand Marg to Keshav Chowk (towards GT Road), and traffic from Pusta Road to Shastri Park. Please plan your travel accordingly.”

To manage the disruption, the police have suggested alternate routes for affected areas.

Commuters from Seemapuri to Afsara Border are advised to use the underpass towards Road No. 56, while those coming from Anand Vihar should use the underpass towards Seemapuri.

Travellers on GT Road heading to Vivek Vihar can divert via Afsara Border and Road No. 56. Similarly, traffic from Swami Dayanand Marg can be redirected through Vikas Marg or NH-9, and Pusta Road commuters are advised to use NH-9 or Ring Road instead.

The Delhi Traffic Police have appealed to the public to cooperate during this period and plan their journeys. Officers on duty will be posted at all major intersections to guide commuters and manage congestion.

The public has also been urged to obey traffic regulations and follow the instructions of traffic personnel deployed in the field.

In addition to traffic diversions, the Delhi Police have also undertaken enhanced security measures around key religious sites and Kanwar camps where devotees rest and perform rituals.

According to a senior police official, drones are being deployed for aerial surveillance to monitor large gatherings and ensure public safety. The authorities have reiterated their commitment to maintaining law and order while supporting the spiritual journey of pilgrims participating in the Yatra.

--IANS

rs/dpb