Kanpur women welcome Union Budget, hail focus on women empowerment and entrepreneurship

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Feb 1 (IANS) Women in Kanpur have welcomed the Union Budget, saying its emphasis on women's empowerment and support for female entrepreneurs will help strengthen self-reliance and contribute to economic growth.

Women from different walks of life said the budget reflects the government’s intent to encourage women-led development by creating opportunities for financial independence and entrepreneurship. They expressed hope that targeted measures and schemes announced in the Budget would help more women enter the workforce and start their own ventures.

Speaking to IANS, a teacher from Kanpur said that as a woman and an educator, she views the budget from a positive perspective. She added that the Budget has come with special provisions for women's empowerment, with a major allocation of Rs 5.08 lakh crore made under the gender budget.

She said this is the largest gender budget presented so far, reflecting a strong commitment towards women’s empowerment.

The teacher further said that the budget includes provisions for the construction of girls’ hostels, with an allocation of Rs 10,000 crore. Hostels will be built in every district for girl students, which she said would prove helpful in encouraging rural girls to pursue higher education and continue their studies without difficulty.

However, she added that concrete steps should also be taken to directly increase incomes, create employment opportunities and control inflation, as these issues continue to affect the common people.

Many women also highlighted that empowering women economically has a direct impact on social progress. They said that when women are financially independent, it leads to better education, healthcare and overall well-being for families and communities.

Welcoming the budget, some women said its focus on inclusive growth would encourage greater participation of women in economic activities. They noted that initiatives aimed at strengthening self-help groups and women-led enterprises would help women from weaker sections become self-reliant.

Others pointed out that continued emphasis on women-centric policies would inspire confidence among aspiring entrepreneurs and help break traditional barriers. They expressed optimism that the Budget’s provisions would translate into tangible benefits on the ground through effective implementation.

Overall, women in Kanpur said the Union Budget sends a positive message about the role of women in nation-building. They expressed confidence that with sustained support and encouragement, women empowerment initiatives would play a key role in driving economic growth and realising the vision of a self-reliant and developed India.

--IANS

sn/uk