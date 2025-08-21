Kannauj SP warns of action against people spreading rumours about drones, theft

Lucknow, Aug 21 (IANS) Amid claims about drones being used to commit theft in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district, SP Vinod Kumar on Thursday warned of stern action against those involved in such rumour mongering.

Talking to mediapersons, he said action against those spreading rumours about drones and theft will be taken under the National Security Act and the Gangster Act.

Regarding the awareness measures, the SP shared that he, along with District Magistrate Ashutosh Mohan Agnihotri, held a meeting on Thursday in which Pradhans of villages were told to prevent rumours about drones in Kannuj.

He further shared that 50 chaupals were organised by the police in various villages to make people aware.

Debunking the reported incidents of drone and theft, the SP said that not a single claim has proved to be true.

As the police acted on the reported claims, nothing was found to be true.

Preliminary investigation revealed that people see stars and aeroplanes at night and assume them to be drones.

He also urged people to be aware of the truth and not to panic.

On people panicking over rumours that thieves were using drones for robbery, the SP said police patrol vehicles have been asked to be more vigilant.

Meanwhile, he shared that in three to four complaints about a mentally unstable person attacking them, an FIR has been registered.

The SP shared that the district has 50 registered drones, and none of the owners were operating them.

The police have contacted the drone owners in the district and asked them not to operate them without permission.

Pointing out that eight people have been arrested in this connection, he said, "We are trying to identify where these rumours have been rooted."

He urged people to be cautious and alert but not to indulge in rumour mongering.

Notably, operating drones without prior permission is banned.

Earlier this month, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath warned that those spreading panic with illegal use of drones will be booked under the Gangster Act.

--IANS

svn/rad