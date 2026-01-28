Kanimozhi–Rahul Gandhi meet in Delhi, DMK–Congress seat talks intensify ahead of TN polls

Chennai, Jan 28 (IANS) With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections approaching closer, alliance negotiations between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Congress have gathered momentum following a significant meeting in Delhi.

DMK Parliamentary Party leader Kanimozhi met senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at his Delhi residence, holding detailed discussions on seat-sharing and alliance coordination.

According to sources, the Kanimozhi–Rahul Gandhi meeting lasted for nearly an hour and is being seen as a significant step towards finalising the DMK–Congress understanding for the upcoming state polls.

During the discussion, Kanimozhi is reported to have handed over a tentative list of Assembly constituencies that the DMK is willing to allocate to its allies, including the Congress.

The talks reportedly centred on how many seats the Congress should contest and which Assembly constituencies would be most suitable, keeping in mind past poll performance and local political equations.

Sources said the DMK leadership has indicated its readiness to offer 27 Assembly seats to the Congress, along with support for one additional Rajya Sabha seat as part of the broader alliance arrangement.

However, the Congress is understood to have sought a larger share, pressing for up to 30 Assembly seats.

While no formal announcement was made after the meeting, leaders familiar with the talks described the discussions as positive and forward-looking.

Both sides are said to be keen on avoiding prolonged negotiations and reaching an early consensus to focus on campaign strategy and candidate selection.

Kanimozhi is also reported to have raised concerns about recent public remarks by certain Tamil Nadu Congress leaders on alliance-related issues.

She is said to have urged Rahul Gandhi to ensure that internal differences are not aired publicly, emphasising that such statements could weaken the perception of unity within the alliance.

Stressing the importance of cohesion, Kanimozhi reportedly told Rahul Gandhi that both parties must set aside differences and work together seamlessly ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections.

A united front, she is said to have said, is crucial to effectively counter the Opposition and retain voter confidence.

The Kanimozhi–Rahul Gandhi meeting comes at a time of heightened political activity in Tamil Nadu, with all major parties accelerating poll preparations.

With both the DMK and the Congress keen on preserving their alliance in Tamil Nadu, further rounds of discussions are expected soon to iron out differences and finalise the seat-sharing arrangement.

