Kanimozhi to receive prestigious Periyar award at DMK's 'Mupperum Vizha' celebrations

Chennai, Aug 24 (IANS) DMK Deputy General Secretary and Parliamentary party leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi will be honoured with the prestigious Periyar Award at the party’s annual 'Mupperum Vizha' celebrations scheduled to be held in Karur on September 17.

The awards, instituted by the DMK to commemorate stalwarts of the Dravidian movement, are presented annually to recognise the contributions of party leaders and workers in various fields.

Announcing the list of awardees on Sunday, the DMK headquarters said this year’s honours reflect the party’s gratitude to senior functionaries and grassroots leaders who have strengthened the movement across decades.

Suba Seetharaman, a former member of the Estimates Committee and ex-Chairman of the Palayamkottai municipality, will be conferred the Anna Award for his long service to the party and his role in organisational development.

The Kalaignar Award will be presented to So. Ma. Ramachandran, a centenarian and veteran functionary, who had served as the Anna Nagar unit Secretary and represented the constituency in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. Party insiders recalled his tireless work in consolidating the DMK base in Chennai’s urban areas during the formative years of the movement.

Senior leader Kulithalai Sivaraman, a member of the party’s General Council and former Chairman of the Kulithalai Union Council, has been chosen for the Pavendar Award.

Known for his strong ties with the rural base of the party, Sivaraman is remembered for mobilising farmers and labour groups in the Tiruchi region.

The Perasiriyar Award will go to Marudhur Ramalingam, Chairman of the DMK’s Scheduled Castes Welfare Committee, former MLA from Kattumannarkoil, and former Chief Whip in the Assembly. His contributions to social justice initiatives within the party and his efforts in strengthening SC representation in politics were highlighted as reasons for his selection.

The M.K. Stalin Award will be presented to Pongalur N. Palanisamy, a veteran leader from Coimbatore, who earlier served as district Secretary and as a state minister. Palanisamy is widely credited for expanding the party’s influence in western Tamil Nadu.

The Mupperum Vizha, considered a major annual event in the DMK calendar, not only honours leaders but also reaffirms the party’s ideological commitment to social justice, equality, and grassroots mobilisation. This year’s celebration in Karur is expected to see the participation of top leaders, cadres, and well-wishers from across the state.

