Kanimozhi likely to enter TN Assembly fray, signals DMK’s southern push

Chennai, March 1 (IANS) DMK Deputy General Secretary and Thoothukudi Member of Parliament Kanimozhi Karunanidhi is likely to contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from the Thiruchendur constituency, party sources indicated on Saturday.

The move, if confirmed, would mark her return to state-level electoral politics and underline the ruling party’s strategy to consolidate its base in southern Tamil Nadu.

According to senior DMK insiders, Kanimozhi may replace the sitting MLA from Thiruchendur, Anitha Radhakrishnan, who currently serves as the State’s Fisheries Minister.

Sources said Radhakrishnan has conveyed to the party leadership that he may not wish to contest the upcoming Assembly polls due to health concerns.

While there has been no official announcement from the DMK headquarters, discussions within the party suggest that the leadership is seriously considering fielding Kanimozhi from the coastal constituency.

The speculation gained traction after a recent district executive committee meeting of the DMK, where several delegates reportedly stressed the importance of securing a decisive victory in Thiruchendur.

Addressing party workers at the meeting, Anitha Radhakrishnan is said to have urged them to ensure a massive winning margin for whoever the party nominates from the constituency -- a remark that many interpreted as a signal of transition.

Kanimozhi, daughter of late Chief Minister and DMK patriarch M. Karunanidhi and sister of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, has been a prominent national face of the party.

Currently serving as the MP from Thoothukudi, she has played a key role in Parliament, particularly on issues relating to federal rights, language policy and social justice.

When recently asked by reporters whether she would contest from Thiruchendur in 2026, Kanimozhi did not deny the possibility, further fueling speculation about her candidature.

Political observers believe that fielding Kanimozhi from Thiruchendur could significantly boost the DMK’s prospects in the southern districts, where the party is keen to strengthen its position ahead of a keenly watched Assembly battle.

An official announcement is expected closer to the election schedule.

