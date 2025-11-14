Kanchanjunga Express to be provided with modern LHB coaches: NFR

Guwahati, Nov 14 (IANS) In an effort to further enhance passenger comfort and improve the overall travel experience, Indian Railways is introducing a modern Linke-Hofmann-Busch (LHB) rake to replace the existing conventional ICF coaches of the popular Kanchanjunga Express.

The Kanchanjunga Express operates on two routes -- Sealdah (Kolkata)–Sabroom (Tripura) and Sealdah–Silchar (southern Assam).

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that the upgraded rake will be operational from November 28.

The Kanchanjunga Express serves as a vital rail link connecting the Northeastern region with eastern India, facilitating smooth passenger movement and promoting socio-economic integration between the states it traverses.

The CPRO said that the introduction of modern Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches in place of the conventional ICF ones marks a significant advancement in railway modernisation. These state-of-the-art coaches come equipped with superior safety features, including an anti-telescopic design that minimises impact during collisions.

Passengers will also benefit from improved comfort owing to advanced suspension systems that ensure a smoother and more stable ride, the official said.

Moreover, LHB coaches support higher operational speeds and feature aesthetically refined interiors, enhancing both travel efficiency and overall passenger experience.

According to Sharma, the newly introduced LHB rakes will comprise five AC 3-Tier coaches, one AC 2-Tier coach, nine sleeper class coaches and four general sitting coaches, ensuring a balanced accommodation capacity to cater to passengers of different travel classes. This initiative reflects Indian Railways' continued pursuit of offering world-class travel experiences across its passenger services.

The NFR CPRO said that through the modernisation of its rolling stock, Indian Railways reiterates its commitment to meeting the changing needs and expectations of passengers while elevating the overall quality of travel.

The introduction of the new LHB rakes on the Kanchanjunga Express is not merely just an upgrade, but a clear demonstration of Indian Railways' dedication to excellence and innovation in railway service.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) operates in the Northeastern states and in seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of northern Bihar.

