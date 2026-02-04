Kamal Haasan makes maiden RS speech, urges progressive democracy rooted in cinema, Tamil legacy

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) Veteran actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) President Kamal Haasan made his maiden speech in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, during the ongoing Budget session's discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address.

Hailing from Paramakudi in Tamil Nadu, Haasan traced his journey to Parliament through cinema, thanking Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for his support and invoking influences like Periyar, CN Annadurai, and Mahatma Gandhi on his language, thought, and politics.

"Many doors open to let people of various fields enter this House to speak for their people, and my door opened through cinema," the MNM President said.

He recounted how films ushered him into fame, introduced him to Tamil history, and confronted him with a confusing reality that fell short of the Constitution's promises of India as a true union of states.

Recalling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) founder C.N. Annadurai, Haasan added, "I was introduced to Tamil by C.N. Annadurai, who taught us to confront any invasion on our language, our culture, and our rights."

In a poignant reflection on democracy, he cautioned, "This democratic juggernaut will roll over differences, but should never roll over people. We will not allow it."

He emphasised the transient nature of power, saying, "Nobody is immortal and no government can or should aim for permanency. No government in the history of this world has achieved it and none ever will. This government also falls under the universal unwritten political law."

Addressing the youth, he appealed, "The children are watching, Gen Z is watching. Please let them grow up along with a growing progressive democracy, then at least tomorrow will be ours."

The speech, delivered amid heated debates on the India-US trade deal and other issues, resonated with members across aisles, earning desk-thumping applause.

Haasan, who took oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Tamil last July, represents Tamil Nadu alongside DMK and other allies.

His entry marks a rare cinematic voice in Parliament, blending art with advocacy for federalism and cultural preservation.

As MNM's floor leader, he positioned the address as a call for constitutional fidelity over majoritarianism.

The session, marked by Opposition walkouts and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge's critiques, saw Haasan's intervention as a fresh perspective on inclusivity.

MNM workers live-streamed the speech, hailing it as a milestone for non-traditional politicians.

