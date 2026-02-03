Kamakhya ropeway project will boost religious tourism: Assam CM

Guwahati, Feb 3 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that the proposed Kamakhya Ropeway project will significantly boost religious tourism in the state, while easing travel for lakhs of devotees visiting the revered Kamakhya Temple, one of the most important Shakti Peeths in the country.

In a post on X, Sarma said the ₹213-crore ropeway project has already been sanctioned and work on it will begin soon.

The project will provide a seamless and alternative mode of transport between the Kamakhya temple atop Nilachal Hill and the Guwahati railway station, greatly reducing travel time and congestion on the narrow hill roads.

“The Kamakhya Ropeway project will immensely boost tourism, ease travel between the Shakti Peeth and the railway station and provide an alternative route for lakhs of devotees visiting the sacred site,” the Chief Minister said.

Perched on the Nilachal Hill overlooking the Brahmaputra river, the Kamakhya Temple is among the most prominent pilgrimage destinations in eastern India. Dedicated to Goddess Kamakhya, the temple attracts millions of devotees every year from across India and abroad, particularly during the annual Ambubachi Mela, which is considered one of the largest religious congregations in the Northeast.

Beyond its religious significance, Kamakhya is also a major tourism driver for Assam. The temple serves as a gateway for visitors exploring Guwahati, river tourism on the Brahmaputra, wildlife destinations like Kaziranga National Park, and the broader cultural landscape of the Northeast.

However, increasing footfall over the years has put immense pressure on road infrastructure leading to the hilltop shrine. Officials said the ropeway project is expected to address these challenges by offering a safe, eco-friendly and efficient transport option for pilgrims, senior citizens and tourists, while also enhancing the overall visitor experience.

The project aligns with the state government’s broader vision to strengthen spiritual tourism infrastructure and position Assam as a key religious and cultural tourism hub. Once operational, the ropeway is expected to decongest traffic, improve accessibility, and further elevate Kamakhya’s status as a premier pilgrimage and tourism destination in India’s Northeast.

