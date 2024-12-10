Kailash Satyarthi Condemns Minority Attacks in Bangladesh on Human Rights Day

New Delhi: Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi on Tuesday expressed his disillusionment at the ongoing atrocities on minorities, especially Hindus in Bangladesh.

On Human Rights Day, Satyarthi said that an attack on Human rights is an attack on the conscience.

"As today is Human Rights Day, let us reaffirm our shared commitment to safeguarding universal rights that define our humanity, the right to freedom, dignity and equality. I am deeply troubled by the alarming situation unfolding in Bangladesh. I have been associated with several governmental and non-governmental organizations on the issues of education and child rights in Bangladesh for more than four decades. And I've always cherished the trust and communal harmony amongst the people. Recent attacks on minorities, and act of vandalism of religious places, particularly temples, have left countless people living in fear. Their fundamental rights are under siege. If the volatile situation is not addressed with urgency, the repercussions will extend far beyond Bangladesh, threatening the stability and peace in the entire South Asian region," he said.

He called on his fellow Nobel laureate, Chief Advisor of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, to address the situation.

"The suppression of minorities and the violation of human rights anywhere is an attack on our collective conscience. In these challenging times, I call upon my fellow Nobel Laureate, Muhammad Yunus, to address this evolving situation without any delay. I am sure he will rise as a beacon of moral courage and compassionate leadership to control the ongoing violence which is denying the human rights of millions of people," he said.

Satyarthi said he believed that with compassionate leadership, the situation would improve.

"I believe that with a personal and compassionate leadership, we will improve the attacks and atrocities that are happening on the other classes of the society. And we will help to build a free Bangladesh for all," he said.

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, called on chief advisor to the interim government in Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus on Monday, who called the relationships between Dhaka and New Delhi as "very solid" and "close," according to a statement released by his office. (ANI)