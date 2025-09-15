Jyotiraditya Scindia reviews key projects in Gwalior

Gwalior, Sep 15 (IANS) Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia reviewed the progress of nearly a dozen under-construction key projects in Gwalior during a meeting with officials and public representatives at the District Collector office on Monday.

Among the key projects sanctioned from Centre and state governments include the redevelopment of of Gwalior Railway station, proposed expressway from Gwalior to Agra (UP), elevated road in the city, water distribution projects and many others.

Later, the Minister said that under-construction Gwalior Railway Station, a key modernisation project, will be completed by April 2026. The redevelopment project of Rs 534.70 crore will showcase the local art and culture and Gwalior city's rich heritage.

After its redevelopment, the station will have an enhanced passenger experience with world-class facilities such as better illumination, escalators, and lifts to improve accessibility, way-finding signage, a spacious roof plaza, adequate waiting space, and recreational facilities for passengers.

On Sunday, Scindia has carried out a physical inspection of railway station and held a conversation with officials and inspected the quality of materials being used for construction.

He had also checked the design for the Railway station being adopted. Scindia instructed that special quality of stones should be used for flooring work, which should reflect the rich culture and heritage of Gwalior city.

He instructed that there should be no compromise with quality. He further informed that land acquisition process for Rs. 4,413 crore Gwalior-Agra Expressway project has been started.

Similarly, two elevated road projects of worth more than Rs 1,500 crore will be completed by end of 2027.

He also reviewed the water distribution project of worth Rs 1,900 crore, which is the part of the Centre's Nal Jal Yojana. The project will be completed in two phases and it will include both rural and urban parts of Gwalior.

The Minister also review the under-developed Gwalior Western bypass and instructed officials to ensure its swift completion. He stated that the completion of this road project will ease the traffic movement in Gwalior.

"There are several projects in Gwalior that have been either pending or going slow pace. All these projects are going to change the future of Gwalior in coming years. The officials have been strictly asked to complete all these projects as per the deadline setup by the Centre," Scindia said in statement.

