Jyotiraditya Scindia hits out at opponents in Guna during meeting with flood-affected people

Gwalior, Aug 22 (IANS) Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday launched a scathing attack on his political rivals during a meeting with flood-affected people in his Lok Sabha constituency Guna.

Addressing a meeting with people, who suffered due to the recent floods and even lost their family members during the flood in the last week of July, Scindia said that many people come during good times, but they don't come forward when people need their support during bad times.

"They come and sit with you and eat meals with you to show their affection for you, during good times, but now they won't come when you are in trouble. But the Scindia family stands to support you like always, I have been saying this to you for the last 25 years," Scindia said without mentioning any names.

Scindia, an erstwhile royal who is the Lok Sabha MP from his family bastion Guna, has begun an extensive inspection of flood-affected areas from Thursday, which will continue until August 24.

"As the Monsoon Session of Parliament concluded, I have come to Gwalior. For the next three days, I will remain among the people of Guna and Gwalior. The aerial survey of flood affected areas is almost complete and I will review the situation during my visits," Scindia had told media persons upon reaching Gwalior on Thursday.

Scindia is scheduled to attend nearly 25 meetings, over 20 of them with people of flood affected areas, in different villages across Guna district.

Over 72 hours of heavy rainfall in the last week of July resulted in floods in Guna. Meanwhile, the Union Minister will also attend a couple of sports and educational activities at the Kendriya Vidyalaya and Navodaya Vidyalaya in Guna and hold discussions with schoolchildren.

More than 30 people had died and more than 400 people were airlifted from Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Kolaras, Chanderi and Guna districts, that fall under the Guna Lok Sabha seats being represented by Scindia since 2002 (except between 2019-2024).

Before him, this seat was represented by his late father and ex-Union Minister Madhavrao Scindia and his grandmother Vijayaraje Scindia between 1989 and 2002.

