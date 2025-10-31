Juvenile among seven held in Punjab; 15 pistols seized

Chandigarh, Oct 31 (IANS) In a major intelligence-led operation, Amritsar Commissionerate Police has dismantled a cross-border arms smuggling module linked to Pakistan-based smugglers with the arrest of its seven operatives, including a juvenile, and recovered 15 sophisticated pistols from their possession, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here on Friday.

Those arrested have been identified as Shamsher Singh, alias Sima, (30) and Amandeep Singh, alias Bobby (23), both residents of Fakir Singh Colony in Amritsar; Balwinder Singh, alias Kaka, (26), Gurdev Singh (40), Karanpreet Singh (19) and Harman Singh (19), all residents of Kakkar village in Amritsar Rural; and one 17-years-old juvenile.

The recovered weapons include nine 9MM Glock pistols and six .30 bore pistols. DGP Yadav said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested accused were in contact with a Pakistan-based handler through social media and were actively involved in procuring and supplying illegal weapons across Punjab.

The DGP said that further investigation is underway to expose and dismantle the entire network, including its backward and forward linkages. Commissioner of Police (Amritsar) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said a juvenile, who was in contact with Pakistan-based handlers and was picking up consignments due to his village’s proximity to the international border to further deliver within Punjab, was first arrested with two pistols.

Based on the juvenile’s questioning, Shamsher Singh and Amandeep Singh were arrested with three pistols, including one Glock, he said, adding that the duo were assisting the juvenile in delivering weapons.

Following technical and forensic leads, the accused, Balwinder Singh, was arrested with two Glock pistols and one .30 bore pistol.

He said during technical analysis of the juvenile’s mobile phone, the role of Gurdev Singh also surfaced, with both found to be in each other’s contacts and connected to a common Pakistan-based handler through various social media platforms.

On the handler’s directions, they distributed weapons through their local associates, he added.

--IANS

vg/dan