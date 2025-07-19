Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh sworn in as Chief Justice of Telangana High Court

Hyderabad, July 19 (IANS) Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh was sworn in on Saturday as the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court. His appointment follows the recommendation made by the Supreme Court Collegium on May 28 and the subsequent approval by the Union government.

The Union government transferred Tripura High Court Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh to the Telangana High Court on Monday.

Justice Singh will succeed Justice Sujoy Paul, who has been transferred to the Calcutta High Court.

Justice Singh took the oath of office as Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court on April 17, 2023. Previously, he served as the Acting Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court in 2022.

Born on July 7, 1965, Justice Singh holds a BA Honors and LLB degree from the University of Delhi. He comes from a family with a judicial background as his maternal great-grandfather, the late B.P. Sinha, served as the sixth Chief Justice of India.

He started his legal career in 1990, working as an advocate at the Patna High Court for ten years. After the Jharkhand High Court was established in 2001, he continued his practice there until he was appointed to the Bench.

Justice Singh was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Jharkhand High Court on January 24, 2012, and was made a permanent judge on January 16, 2014.

In April 2021, Justice Singh took over as the executive chairman of the Jharkhand State Legal Services Authority.

He acted as the Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court from December 20, 2022, until February 19, 2023, before taking office as the Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court on April 17, 2023.

The Union government on Monday also cleared the transfers of Chief Justices of Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Madras High Courts.

Madras High Court Chief Justice K.R. Shriram has been transferred to the Rajasthan High Court. Rajasthan High Court Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava has been transferred to the Madras High Court and Jharkhand High Court Chief Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao to the Tripura High Court.

