Junior Chidambaram calls for urban-focused political outfit, free of identity politics

New Delhi, June 28 (IANS) Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram has stirred fresh political conversation with a thought-provoking social media post advocating for the creation of a new political party focused exclusively on urban issues.

In a candid message shared on X, Chidambaram -- son of former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram -- argued that mainstream political parties have consistently failed to prioritise the concerns of India’s rapidly growing urban population.

“In my opinion, a new political party (in India) purely focusing on urban issues—ease of living, quality of infrastructure & public services—devoid of emotive issues (religion, caste & language) will have a fair level of acceptance,” he wrote.

“Since none of the establishment political parties seriously address these issues or put it in the forefront of their agenda.”

Chidambaram’s remarks come at a time when urban India is grappling with mounting challenges; crumbling infrastructure, inadequate waste management, traffic congestion, and inconsistent public services.

His post reflects growing frustration among urban voters who feel sidelined by political narratives dominated by identity politics and rural-centric agendas.

This is not the first time the Parliamentarian from Sivaganga (Tamil Nadu) seat has voiced concern over governance gaps in urban areas.

Earlier this year, he publicly criticised the Chennai Corporation for poor waste management and deteriorating civic conditions, urging officials to learn from better-performing cities like Indore.

His latest call for a new political formation—one that sidelines divisive rhetoric in favour of pragmatic, service-oriented governance—has resonated with sections of the urban middle class and professionals who often feel politically unrepresented.

While Chidambaram stopped short of announcing any concrete plans to launch such a party himself, his post on micro-blogging platform X has sparked speculation about whether a new urban-centric political movement could gain traction in India’s evolving electoral turf.

Political analysts also observe that while urban voters are often seen as apathetic or fragmented, a focused platform addressing their daily struggles—without invoking religion, caste, or language—could potentially reshape the discourse in metropolitan constituencies.

Whether this idea gains momentum or remains a solitary voice in the digital wilderness remains to be seen. But Chidambaram’s post has undeniably opened a new front in the conversation about India’s political future.

