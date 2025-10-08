'Jungle raj' in Tripura under BJP rule, claims Trinamool Congress

Agartala/Kolkata, Oct 8 (IANS) The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday alleged that under the BJP’s rule, Tripura has been transformed into a “theatre of terror,” where “jungle raj” has become the new normal and “gratuitous political violence” has turned into a tool of governance rather than an aberration.

A six-member team of Trinamool Congress leaders arrived in Agartala on Wednesday, a day after BJP supporters allegedly attacked the Tripura headquarters of the party.

Reacting to the problems faced by the party delegation in Agartala earlier in the day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in Kolkata on Wednesday afternoon that she herself would visit Tripura if necessary.

“If necessary, I will go there. Let me see how much strength they have. In Tripura, I was not even allowed to hire pre-paid taxis. I instructed the delegation to reach the spot on foot,” Banerjee said.

After addressing the media, the Trinamool Congress delegation, comprising West Bengal Minister Birbaha Hansda, three MPs -- Sushmita Dev, Pratima Mondal and Saayoni Ghosh, and two party spokespersons Kunal Ghosh and Sudip Raha, met Tripura DGP Anurag and demanded security for party members in the state.

Kunal Ghosh, who is also the West Bengal Trinamool Congress General Secretary, said they requested the DGP to take action against the earlier series of attacks on party leaders in Tripura.

He pointed out that when Tripura BJP leaders, including former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, often visit West Bengal, they can move freely across the state and the West Bengal government provides them full logistical support.

Ghosh alleged that in Tripura, besides the attacks on Trinamool Congress leaders, they were also denied cars and hotel accommodation under the direction of BJP leaders.

Referring to the recent assault on BJP’s two-time MP from West Bengal Khagen Murmu and a legislator in North Bengal, Kunal Ghosh claimed that no Trinamool Congress workers were involved in that incident.

“There is huge anger among the people in Bengal’s rural areas against the BJP leaders, as they have blocked funds for various central schemes, depriving the people of their rights. No central funds have been provided for MGNREGA or housing schemes, and BJP leaders are proudly announcing that they have blocked them,” the former Rajya Sabha member said.

He added that the Trinamool Congress has made it clear that it does not support any attack on leaders or workers of other parties.

“Our Chief Minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee even visited the hospital and spoke to Khagen Murmu,” he said. Saayoni Ghosh, Lok Sabha member, said that under BJP’s rule, Tripura has become a 'theatre of terror' where 'jungle raj' is the new normal and 'gratuitous political violence' is a tool of governance. Tuesday’s incident in Agartala was a reminder of how far this descent has gone. BJP karyakartas vandalised and ransacked our party state headquarters in Agartala while the state police stood by as mute spectators. Earlier, I, our party’s All India General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee, and several of our Bengal and Tripura leaders were attacked, but no action was taken against the attackers,” she told the media.

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev said that Tuesday’s attack on the party office was part of a deliberate campaign of fear and intimidation aimed at silencing opposition voices and erasing democratic space.

“The Trinamool Congress was born out of a struggle against authoritarianism, and we will continue that fight wherever democracy is under threat,” Dev said.

She alleged that there is no democracy in Tripura and that constitutional machinery has completely collapsed under the BJP regime.

The Trinamool Congress delegation has sought an appointment with Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu to apprise him of the prevailing law and order situation in the state.

Earlier, Trinamool Congress leaders alleged that upon their arrival at Agartala airport from Kolkata, they were not allowed to use their hired cars to visit the city or the party office.

After three hours of heated discussions with the police and a sit-in demonstration at the airport, the police finally provided vehicles and security escorts for them to visit the city and the party headquarters, Kunal Ghosh said.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee denied the allegations, claiming that there was no attack on the Trinamool Congress office in Agartala.

“Only some Trinamool Congress flags were uprooted in front of their office. In fact, constitutional machinery has broken down in West Bengal, where total anarchy prevails under the Trinamool Congress regime,” Bhattacharjee told the media.

