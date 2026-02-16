Judicial inquiry ordered after 7 killed in Raj factory fire, CM expresses grief

Jaipur, Feb 16 (IANS) A judicial inquiry has been ordered after a devastating fire at a chemical and firecracker factory in the Khushkheda Industrial Area of Bhiwadi in Rajasthan’s Alwar district claimed seven lives on Monday, leaving the state in shock.

The blaze, which broke out around 9.30 a.m. at plot number G1/118B, spread rapidly due to the presence of highly combustible chemicals and firecracker-making materials inside the unit. Nearly 20 to 25 workers were reportedly on duty when the fire erupted. While some managed to escape, seven were trapped and burned to death. One worker is still feared missing.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma described the incident as “extremely saddening and tragic.”

Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of lives, he immediately directed the district administration to carry out swift relief and rescue operations and ensure effective medical treatment for the injured. “I pray to God for the peace of the departed souls and speedy recovery of the injured,” he said, offering condolences to the bereaved families. “Om Shanti.”

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also termed the tragedy “extremely painful,” praying that such unfortunate accidents result in minimal loss of life and that the departed souls attain peace.

Fire tenders battled the flames for nearly one and a half hours before bringing the inferno under control. By then, the destruction was complete. The intensity of the explosion and fire was so severe that several bodies were charred beyond recognition, with remains reportedly collected in polythene bags. Rescue personnel described the scene as heartbreaking, with skeletal remains scattered inside the gutted premises.

According to ADM Sumitra Mishra, preliminary investigation suggests the factory was involved in manufacturing chemicals along with firecrackers. The unit’s owner has been identified as Rajendra. Questions are now being raised about safety compliance and possible negligence. A judicial inquiry has been ordered to determine lapses in safety standards.

A heavy police force was deployed as anguished family members gathered outside the factory, demanding accountability.

