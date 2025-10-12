Jubilee Hills bypoll: KTR urges people to choose between car and bulldozer

Hyderabad, Oct 12 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao said on Sunday that the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-election will be a decisive verdict on the Congress party’s ‘arrogance, corruption, and deceit’.

He said the people of Jubilee Hills now face a historic choice — between the car (BRS election symbol) that builds and the bulldozer that destroys.

“Jubilee Hills voters must decide — do they want the car that stands for development, or the bulldozer that demolishes poor people’s homes?” he asked, referring to Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA).

The BRS leader was addressing a meeting at Telangana Bhavan, where Cherka Mahesh, a senior BJP leader from the Shaikpet division in the Jubilee Hills constituency, joined the BRS.

He accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of turning the government into a symbol of greed and destruction, adding that the Congress had failed to fulfil even a single guarantee it made during elections. “For two years, the Congress government has neither built a single house nor laid a single brick. Yet, it has borrowed Rs 2.3 lakh crore and is spending looted money to buy votes in Jubilee Hills,” he alleged.

KTR said the Congress is offering Rs 10,000 per vote, using the money amassed through corruption, and warned that people are angry at the betrayal of promises like pensions, housing, and fee reimbursement. “If Congress loses Jubilee Hills, it will finally learn a lesson. Only then will the promised pensions of Rs 4,000 and other welfare schemes reach the people,” KTR said.

He also attacked the BJP, calling it “a party of no relevance in Telangana,” and warned voters that “voting for Congress or BJP is like throwing your vote into a drain.”

On the issue of Backward Class reservations, KTR accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of knowingly misleading people. “He knew that reservation laws must be passed in Parliament, not in the Assembly. Still, he staged a drama just to fool the people,” he said.

KTR further alleged that the Chief Minister had deceived former cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin over an MLC promise and even betrayed Muslims on the issue of burial grounds. “Cheating has become Revanth Reddy’s nature. He himself once said that people believe those who cheat them. That’s the foundation of his politics,” KTR remarked.

The BRS leader urged the people to make Jubilee Hills the starting point of Hyderabad’s revival. “This by-election is not just about one seat — it’s about Telangana’s direction,” he added.

--IANS

ms/uk