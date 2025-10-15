Jubilee Hills by-election: BRS candidate Sunitha files nomination

Hyderabad, Oct 15 (IANS) Maganti Sunitha of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Wednesday filed nomination for the November 11 by-election to Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency in Hyderabad.

Accompanied by BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao and other senior leaders of the party, she submitted nomination papers to Returning Officer P. Sairam at the Shaikpet MRO office.

Sunitha is the wife of Maganti Gopinath, whose death led to the by-election.

Gopinath, who scored a hat-trick of victories from Jubilee Hills in 2023, died of cardiac arrest on June 8.

In the 2023 polls, Gopinath had defeated former Indian cricket captain and Congress candidate Mohammed Azharuddin by 16,337 votes.

This time, the Congress has named Naveen Yadav as its candidate while the BJP has once again fielded Lankala Deepak Reddy, who had finished third in the previous election.

Wednesday is the third day of filing the nominations. A total of 21 candidates filed their nominations in the first two days.

As per the poll schedule announced by the Election Commission, candidates can file their nominations by October 21. Scrutiny of nominations will be held on October 22, and withdrawal of candidature will be allowed until October 24.

The polling will be held on November 11, while the counting of votes will be taken up on November 14.

Meanwhile, talking to the media before leaving Telangana Bhavan along with Sunitha for filing of nomination, BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao said the by-election is not a contest between two parties or two candidates.

He said that the election is between 10 years of development and good governance and two years of anarchy.

The BRS leader remarked that 1.67 crore women in the state are waiting for Sunitha's victory in Jubilee Hills. They hope that with her victory, the Congress government will fulfil its promise of Rs 2,500 per month financial assistance.

"Lakhs of farmers are hoping that she will win. Only then will Congress implement the promises made to them. Youth who were deceived after being promised two lakh jobs are also watching the young woman," he said.

KTR stated that Hyderabad's poor, whose houses were demolished, were also looking for the BRS to win this election and stop the anarchy.

He also stated that minorities, who have been humiliated by denying a Cabinet berth, see this election as an opportunity to teach a lesson to the Congress party.

The BRS leaders said that the Backward Classes (BCs) who were cheated in the name of BC declaration and reservations are also ready to teach a lesson to the Congress party.

