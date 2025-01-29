JPC Chairman Confirms Adoption of Waqf Amendment Bill and Report Today

New Delhi: The Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf Amendment Bill, Jagadambika Pal said on Wednesday that today's meeting marks two key developments, the adoption of the JPC report and the amended revised bill.

Speaking to the media ahead of the meeting, Pal emphasized that while members have the right to support or oppose the bill, the committee will proceed with formal adoption before informing the Speaker of further procedural actions.

"The report and the revised amended bill- both will be adopted today," he said.

"We had circulated the 656-page JPC report to all members. Based on all deliberations of the JPC and the report prepared after that, the JPC committee will finally adopt the report... Today is an important day for JPC on Waqf for two reasons- we will present our report to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha and get it adopted, and also we will present the amended revised bill in front of the JPC and get it adopted... It is a member's right to support or oppose," he said.

"As soon as the report is adopted, I will inform the Speaker and he will proceed as per procedure," the JPC Chairman added.

Meanwhile, the Muslim Rashtriya Manch National Convener Shahid Sayeed on Tuesday hailed the clearance of the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 by the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) saying that the bill will serve as an effective means to address basic societal needs while empowering the underprivileged and weaker sections.

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on Tuesday cleared the Waqf Bill 1995 with 25 amendments across 14 clauses/sections.

The JPC on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is expected to submit its report during the Budget session, with the committee's term extended during the winter session of Parliament.

The Budget session of Parliament will commence on January 31 and continue till April 4, with the Union Budget to be presented on February 1.

The Waqf Act of 1995, enacted to regulate Waqf properties, has long been criticised for issues such as mismanagement, corruption, and encroachments.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aims to address these challenges by introducing reforms such as digitisation, enhanced audits, improved transparency, and legal mechanisms to reclaim illegally occupied properties. (ANI)