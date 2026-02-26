JP Nadda heads Hindi panel in Chemicals and Fertilisers Ministry

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers Jagat Prakash Nadda will head the Ministry’s Hindi Advisory Committee and make recommendations on the progressive use of the language in the official administrative work, an official said on Thursday.

Nadda’s appointment as Chairman of the Committee is part of its reconstitution by the Union government.

Minister of State Anupriya Patel has been appointed as Vice-Chairperson of the Ministry’s Hindi Advisory Committee.

An official resolution regarding the reorganisation of the panel has been published in the Gazette of India, said the statement.

The newly-formed committee includes significant parliamentary representation, with six Members of Parliament being nominated to the panel.

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has nominated four MPs: Manoj Tigga (Lok Sabha, Alipurduar, West Bengal), Shashank Mani (Lok Sabha, Deoria, UP), S. Phangnon Konyak (Rajya Sabha, Nagaland) and Sanjay Jha (Rajya Sabha, Bihar), said the statement.

Additionally, the Parliamentary Committee on Official Language has nominated two Lok Sabha MPs: Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah from Tehri Garhwal, Uttarakhand, and Satpal Brahmachari from Sonipat, Haryana.

The panel also features a broad spectrum of official and non-official members. It includes four members nominated by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, three from the Home Ministry’s Department of Official Language, and one representative each from the Vishwa Hindi Parishad and the Hindi Prachar Sabha, Hyderabad, said the statement.

In total, the advisory committee is made up of a Chairman, a Vice-Chairman, 15 nominated members, and 37 official members.

The official members include the Secretaries of the ministry's three departments - Fertilisers, Chemicals and Petrochemicals, and Pharmaceuticals.

An Additional or Joint Secretary from the Department of Fertilisers will act as the Member Secretary for the panel.

The primary function of the committee is to review and provide recommendations on the progressive use of Hindi in the official administrative work of the ministry and its subordinate offices.

The panel is tasked with ensuring strict compliance with constitutional provisions regarding official languages, policy decisions of the Central Hindi Committee, the Official Languages Act, and directives issued by the Department of Official Languages, Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Committee will have a standard tenure of three years from the date of its constitution, though this period can be modified under special circumstances, said the statement.

The membership of the nominated MPs will remain valid as long as their parliamentary tenure continues. Similarly, ex officio members will retain their spots on the panel as long as they hold their respective official posts, said the statement.

In the event of a vacancy due to resignation or death, the replacement member will serve only for the remainder of the original term.

While the Committee is headquartered in New Delhi, official provisions state that its meetings may also be convened in other locations across the country, said the statement.

