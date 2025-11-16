Journalists must uphold harmony, credibility amid misinformation surge: Tripura CM Saha

Agartala, Nov 16 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Sunday that maintaining political, social and cultural harmony is among the foremost responsibilities of journalists, as they serve as the mirror of society.

Speaking at a programme organised to mark the National Press Day at the Sukanta Academy auditorium, the Chief Minister added that accurate news dissemination is an art, and although journalism is a profession, it is best pursued with a sense of duty toward the society.

This year's National Press Day theme is "Safeguarding Press Credibility Amidst Rising Misinformation".

Chief Minister Saha, who also holds the Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) portfolio, highlighted the crucial role of newspapers and journalists in strengthening democracy.

He said that freedom of speech and expression is the lifeblood of the media, but journalists must remain alert and responsible while reporting news.

"With the growing prevalence of misinformation on social media, all stakeholders must work together to overcome this challenge. Journalists of Tripura are in no way inferior in quality compared to journalists from other states," CM Saha said.

The Chief Minister urged senior journalists to organise monthly workshops to help young media professionals enhance their skills and reinforce ethical journalism practices.

Referring to the murder of two journalists in the state earlier, CM Saha said that continuous efforts are being made to ensure justice for them.

He also reaffirmed the state government's commitment to ensuring the safety and dignity of journalists, noting that various committees have been formed by the ICA Department for journalists' welfare and their recommendations will be implemented in phases.

Agartala Press Club President Pranab Sarkar, Executive Editor Manas Pal, Editor Sanit Debroy, ICA Secretary Pradeep Kumar Chakraborty and ICA Director Bimbisar Bhattacharjee were among those present at the state-level National Press Day celebration, organised by the ICA Department.

During the event, two senior journalists of the state -- Pranamay Saha and Anupam Bhattacharjee -- were felicitated with shawls, mementos and honourariums.

--IANS

sc/khz