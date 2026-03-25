Journalism should not only disseminate news, foster intellectual and cultural development: Raj Guv

Jaipur, March 25 (IANS) Rajasthan Governor and Chancellor Haribhau Bagde, on Wednesday, called upon students of journalism and mass communication to connect with India's rich journalistic legacy and knowledge traditions.

Read More

He emphasised that journalism should not only disseminate news but also foster intellectual and cultural development.

Addressing the third convocation ceremony of Haridev Joshi University of Journalism and Mass Communication in Jaipur, Governor Bagde highlighted the role of journalism during the freedom movement.

Recalling eminent personalities such as Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, Vijay Singh Pathik, Karpoor Chandra Kulish, and Bishan Singh Shekhawat, the Governor stressed the need to strengthen journalism and mass communication education.

Governor Bagde reiterated his support for press freedom but underscored that freedom must be exercised responsibly.

He emphasised the importance of instilling strong ethical values in future journalists.

Describing the convocation ceremony as not merely a celebration of academic achievement but the beginning of a new phase in life, the Governor referred to the Gurukul tradition, where students were guided to uphold truth, righteousness, and humility after completing their education.

He urged the students to use their knowledge for the greater good of society without arrogance.

Highlighting India's cultural heritage, the Governor said that epics like the Ramayana and Mahabharata continue to impart moral and life values.

He noted that the fundamental aim of journalism has always been to present truth and create social awareness, and this objective must remain unchanged.

On the occasion, Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani attended as the chief guest, while Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister Prem Chand Bairwa was present as the special guest.

Assembly Speaker Devnani described the convocation as not just the receipt of a degree but a moment of gaining confidence and entering a phase of greater responsibility.

Referring to the Emergency of 1975, he noted that although freedom of expression was suppressed during that period, strong journalism safeguarded the truth.

He said that journalism is not merely a profession but a mission.

In the context of rapid changes brought about by digital media and artificial intelligence, Assembly Speaker Devnani cautioned against the growing challenge of fake news.

He advised aspiring journalists to strive not to be the fastest, but the most accurate.

Stressing the importance of regional languages, Assembly Speaker Devnani urged the students to advance while staying rooted in India's knowledge traditions.

Deputy Chief Minister Bairwa congratulated the students, calling the convocation a recognition of their hard work and perseverance.

Remembering freedom fighter and journalist Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Deputy Chief Minister described journalism as a mirror of society and a powerful tool for public awareness.

He said that while journalism was once largely confined to print media, digital platforms have now made it widespread and instantaneous.

However, the Deputy Chief Minister cautioned that not all viral content is accurate, thereby increasing the responsibility of journalists.

He urged students to uphold core professional values -- impartiality, integrity, and objectivity -- and contribute actively to nation-building.

During the ceremony, degrees were conferred upon 271 students, who passed their final examinations in 2024 and 2025.

This included 269 undergraduate and postgraduate students, along with two research scholars, who were awarded PhD degrees.

Based on academic excellence, 12 students securing first position received gold medals, while 35 students securing first, second, and third positions were awarded certificates of merit.

Vice-Chancellor Nand Kishore Pandey, in his annual report, highlighted the university's academic achievements, innovations, and future plans.

He said that the institution remains committed to providing quality, contemporary, and practical education in media and mass communication.

--IANS

arc/khz