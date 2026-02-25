Jorhat town decongestion: Assam CM takes jibe at Gaurav Gogoi

Guwahati, Feb 25 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that the long-pending demand to decongest Jorhat town, particularly the busy Baruah Chariali junction, is set to be addressed with the opening of a new flyover connecting Baruah Chariali to the Bhogdoi Bridge.

The CM also took a swipe at Gaurav Gogoi, Lok Sabha member from Jorhat for opposing the construction of the flyover in Jorhat town.

In a post on social media platform X, the Chief Minister said that traffic congestion at Baruah Chariali had been a persistent concern for residents of Jorhat for several years, affecting daily commuters, students, traders and emergency services.

He stated that the upcoming flyover would significantly ease traffic flow and improve connectivity in the town.

"Decongesting Jorhat, especially the Baruah Chariali junction, has been a long-standing demand of the people of Jorhat. I am honoured to be able to solve this issue with the upcoming flyover connecting Baruah Chariali–Bhogdoi Bridge," Sarma said.

The Chief Minister also referred to opposition faced during the execution of the project, noting that despite resistance from the local Member of Parliament, the government remained committed to delivering the infrastructure initiative in the interest of the public.

According to officials, the flyover has been designed to divert heavy and through traffic away from the congested junction, reducing travel time and easing pressure on surface roads.

Once operational, it is expected to benefit thousands of commuters daily and improve overall urban mobility in Jorhat, one of Upper Assam's key towns.

The Baruah Chariali junction is a crucial traffic node connecting several important areas of the town and has long witnessed frequent traffic snarls, particularly during peak hours. Residents and local organisations have repeatedly sought a permanent solution to the problem.

The Chief Minister said the project reflects the state government's focus on improving urban infrastructure across Assam, with similar flyovers and road expansion works being implemented in other towns as well. The flyover is scheduled to be opened soon, marking a significant milestone in Jorhat's urban development and addressing a major civic issue that has remained unresolved for years.

