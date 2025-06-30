Jolt to BJP in Telangana as MLA Raja Singh quits

Hyderabad, June 30 (IANS) In a jolt to the BJP in Telangana, its MLA T. Raja Singh resigned from the party on Monday after he was reportedly not allowed to file his nomination for the election to the post of state unit chief.

The MLA from Goshamahal constituency in Hyderabad sent his resignation to the state BJP president, G. Kishan Reddy. He resigned from primary membership of the party and requested Reddy to inform the Assembly Speaker that he is no longer a member of the BJP.

This came hours after the central leadership of the party reportedly decided to appoint N. Ramchander Rao as the new Telangana BJP chief.

The controversial MLA, known for hardline Hindutva views, wanted the party members to elect him the state BJP president.

Raja Singh wrote that the media reports that Ramchander Rao is set to be appointed as the state BJP president came as a shock and disappointment to not just him but lakhs of party workers.

"At a time when the BJP stands at the threshold of forming the first government in Telangana, such a choice raises serious doubts about the direction we are heading," he wrote.

Raja Singh wrote that he remained fully committed to the ideology of Hindutva.

BJP's central leadership is understood to have finalised Rao as the state BJP president.

A High Court advocate and former Member of Legislative Council (MLC), Rao filed the nomination for the post.

Reacting to reports of Ramchander Rao being picked as the next state BJP president, Raja Singh had said in the morning that the party president should be elected by party cadres.

He said his personal view is that from booth-level workers to senior leaders, the active members of the party should elect the president. He said the party suffered damage in the past due to the appointment of presidents recommended by some people.

Raja Singh stated that the party workers are the real strength of the party, and because of their efforts, the party won eight Lok Sabha seats last year.

The BJP on Sunday issued a notification for the election of a new state unit chief.

Kishan Reddy was appointed state BJP President ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections, replacing Bandi Sanjay. He led the party in the Assembly elections and in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

While the BJP could win just eight seats in the 119-member Assembly, it improved its performance in the Lok Sabha polls to double the tally of seats to eight.

After the BJP retained power at the Centre, Kishan Reddy was re-inducted into the Cabinet.

A change in the state leadership has been on the cards for several months.

