Joint panel of Centre, Haryana, Delhi to make Yamuna clean: Haryana CM

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said a joint committee comprising senior officials of the Central Water Commission (CWC), the governments of Haryana and Delhi would be constituted to make the Yamuna river clean and pure on the lines of the Ganga.

This committee will not only focus on the cleaning of the Yamuna but also work towards resolving other related issues. The Chief Minister was interacting with the media after attending a meeting on “Inter-State Coordination Related to Yamuna Water Rejuvenation” chaired by Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Paatil here.

CM Saini said since the formation of the Delhi government under the leadership of Rekha Gupta, developmental plans are being prepared at a rapid pace and their implementation is progressing continuously.

He informed that work for cleaning the Yamuna is being carried out on a war footing. The process of treating sewage water from drains through sewage treatment plants (STPs) before releasing it into the river has been significantly accelerated.

The Chief Minister said under the ongoing campaign, 16,000 metric tonnes of garbage has already been removed from the Yamuna.

The river will be made clean and pure as per the target set in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said the rejuvenation of the Yamuna is the top priority of both governments and assured that the public will soon witness a clean and rejuvenated Yamuna.

The Chief Minister said the biological oxygen demand (BOD) level of the drain falling into the Yamuna from Palla village in Karnal district is 80, and necessary steps are being taken to further purify this water. He said there has been a significant improvement in the BOD level of Yamuna water at Okhla in Faridabad.

To further enhance water quality, 44 STPs have already been established, through which about 620 MLD of water is being treated every day.

In addition, nine more STPs are being set up to clean another 510 MLD water. The Chief Minister said issues related to the environment and water know no boundaries, and therefore both states will have to work together to make the Yamuna completely clean and clear.

He said strict measures are being taken to ensure that polluted water is not discharged directly into the river, and necessary directions have already been issued to the officers in this regard.

He said the services of representatives and experts from both Delhi and Haryana will be utilized to monitor the Najafgarh Lake and drain.

In addition, the BOD level of the polluted water being discharged from industries in Haryana will also be regularly checked.

