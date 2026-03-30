Joint operational group meet reaffirms stability in 3 NE states ​

Guwahati, March 30 (IANS) An operational group meeting between the Army and the Assam Rifles on Monday reaffirmed the prevailing stability in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland, officials said.​

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Defence spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Mahendra Rawat said that under the aegis of Spear Corps and the Directorate General of Assam Rifles, a quarterly operational group meeting was convened at Lekhapani (Assam) on Monday.​

He said the meeting brought together senior representatives from the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, state police, and intelligence agencies to undertake a comprehensive review of the prevailing security situation and to reinforce inter-agency coordination across eastern Assam, southern Arunachal Pradesh, and adjoining areas of Nagaland.​

The meeting was attended by Shri Hibu Tamang, Inspector General of Police (operations) for the Tirap, Changlang, and Longding regions of Arunachal Pradesh, along with formation commanders of the Assam Rifles, Army representatives from eastern (upper) Assam, and senior police officials from the respective states. ​

The presence of all stakeholders reflected a unified and resolute approach towards addressing emerging security challenges in the region, Lieutenant Colonel Rawat said.​

According to the spokesman, deliberations focused on assessing ground intelligence, enhancing real-time information sharing, and aligning operational priorities.

Discussions covered insurgent group activities, cross-border dynamics, and the need to strengthen surveillance and area domination in vulnerable pockets, he said.​

In addition, in view of the forthcoming Assam Legislative Assembly elections, emphasis was laid on maintaining heightened vigilance and ensuring a secure environment to preclude any disruption to the electoral process.​

The Defence spokesman said the meeting culminated in reaffirmation of a cohesive joint operational framework, improved interoperability, and streamlined coordination protocols to enable swift and effective response to contingencies. ​

All agencies reiterated the need for continuous adaptation, joint training, and a unified operational posture in sensitive areas, reflecting a high degree of synergy, trust, and professionalism among the security forces, he stated.​

The vital elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly will be held on April 9.​

--IANS

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