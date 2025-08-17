Jodhpur sarpanches express gratitude to PM Modi for their I-Day experience at Red Fort

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) Sarpanches from the border areas of Barmer, Jaisalmer, Bikaner and Ganganagar were invited to the Red Fort in the national capital on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15 (Friday). Those from Jodhpur who were present at the Red Fort on Saturday shared their experience on Sunday.

The sarpanches said they never thought that they would be called to Delhi and felicitated. They also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BSF.

The Border Security Force (BSF) carried out innovative initiatives on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations.

Under this, along with BSF jawans at the border, the young public representatives who were always ready to serve the country were always invited as special guests. They got the opportunity to participate as special guests at the Red Fort. The aim of this initiative is to honour the public representatives.

BSF IG Madanlal Garg said that the government had launched a vibrant village scheme, under which the village should be strengthened and the people of the village get employment in the village itself, and they should not go elsewhere.

According to a statement, more than 220 schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government are being 100 per cent implemented in Vibrant Villages.

Vibrant Village Programme is proving to be a milestone in addressing the problem of migration from border villages.

Sarpanch Bhartharam of Navatla Bakhasar village in Barmer district, sarpanch of Kanwarpura in Sri Ganganagar district, Sanjana, sarpanch of 22 KYD in Bikaner district, and Geet Kanwar, Sarpanch of Myajlar in Jaisalmer district, had received special invitations.

BSF IG Madanlal Garg told the media that during Operation Sindoor, it was our responsibility to protect the people living in the border area. These people were also associated with us during this time. Their ability to stay at the border is unique.

He said that the village residents "supported us during Operation Sindoor... there was no need to evacuate the village". One sarpanch each from villages in four districts of the border was selected to be called to Delhi.

Sarpanches were called under the Centre's Vibrant Village Scheme. The Vibrant Village Scheme aims to develop the villages across the border areas.

Through skill development, scope for new employment opportunities is aimed to be created so that the people of the village do not need to go to urban areas in search of employment.

Sanjana, 22 KYD Sarpanch, Bikaner district, said: “We were called to honour on the occasion of Independence Day. It was a great idea to meet PM Modi. Travelled in his life for the first time in an airplane."

Bhartharam, Sarpanch of Navatla Bakhasar village in Barmer district, told IANS that it was a great experience.

"During Operation Sindoor, we encouraged the BSF, so we were called to Delhi on Independence Day. It is a matter of great pride for all of us. We never thought we would get a chance to travel."

Sarpanch Geeta Kanwar said: "I feel proud that on August 15, PM Modi extended an invitation. The BSF made quite good arrangements to take us to Delhi. It was good to listen to the Prime Minister's speech at the Red Fort. I thank PM Modi for inviting us."

