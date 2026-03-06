Job fair for ex-servicemen to be held in Chandigarh on March 17

Chandigarh, March 6 (IANS) The Defence Ministry's Directorate General Resettlement (DGR) will organise a mega job fair for ex-servicemen at 12 Wing Air Force Station here on March 17, an official said on Friday.

"At the event, ex-servicemen can explore opportunities across a wide range of sectors, including logistics, manufacturing, security services, administration, hospitality and technical domains," the official of Indian Army's Western Command said in a statement.

The job fair will be held at the Arjan Singh auditorium from 7 a.m. and the ex-servicemen will be required to carry their I-Card and five copies of their biodata, it added.

"The DGR said the fair will offer several benefits for industry employers, including free online registration; free job postings, free allotment of stalls and free access to resumes of ex-servicemen," the official said on social media platform X.

In a separate development in January, the DGR organised a mega Job Fair for ex-servicemen at the Narangi Military Station Guwahati, an official statement said.

The event saw participation from more than 50 leading corporate organisations, which together offered nearly 700 job vacancies across a wide range of sectors, including logistics, manufacturing, security services, administration, hospitality and technical domains.

More than 700 ex-servicemen from Assam and neighbouring states attended the fair, interacting directly with recruiters and presenting the professional skills, discipline and leadership abilities acquired during their military careers.

The job fair was attended by Corporate Guest of Honour Major (Retd) Rupam Talukadar, and Military Guest of Honour Lieutenant General Mohit Wadhwa, among others.

Addressing the gathering, both emphasised that ex-servicemen possess qualities such as integrity, adaptability and team leadership, which are highly valued in the corporate ecosystem.

Directorate General Resettlement Director General, Major General S.B.K. Singh; and Rajya Sainik Board Chairman, Brigadier (Retd) Polash Choudhury, were also present, reaffirming the organisation's commitment towards dignified resettlement and long-term livelihood security for war veterans.

Speaking on the occasion, Major General Singh said the job fair reflected DGR's sustained efforts to bridge the gap between the vast talent pool of ex-servicemen and the evolving manpower requirements of the industry.

