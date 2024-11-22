JMM can day-dream for one more day," says BJP's Pratul Shah Deo

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India]: A day is left in the counting of votes of the Jharkhand Assembly elections, and with that, leaders from both NDA and Mahagathbandhan exuded confidence in their victory.

Speaking to ANI, BJP Spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo on Friday expressed confidence, saying that they believe that NDA's majority government will be formed in Jharkhand tomorrow evening.

Taking a dig at the ruling party Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Deo said that people have ousted them for misgovernance, loot and false promises that occurred in the last 5 years and hence, JMM can day-dream for one more day.

"Only a day is left in the counting to begin and only a day is left for the JMM to be happy. They can daydream and be happy for now because the reality on the evening of November 23 is going to be very rude for them. People have ousted them and voted against the misgovernance, loot and false promises that occurred in the last 5 years. Our voting percentage has also increased, with this, we believe that NDA's majority government will be formed in Jharkhand tomorrow evening and JMM can day-dream for one more day," he said.

In counter-reaction, JMM Spokesperson Manoj Pandey said that he will not be outspoken as everything will be cleared in just some hours. He added that the party is confident and they trust their voters.

Manoj Pandey said, "Where will be joy and where will be sorrow - it is just a matter of few hours. I won't be outspoken. Let's wait. We are confident, we trust our voters, we trust the women of this state who queued up and voted in large numbers. We have reasons to be happy. But the outsider campaigners who had come here have now left. Had they felt even a little chance of victory, the 2-3 outspoken outsiders would have stayed back and left only after celebrating..."

In Jharkhand, exit polls suggested the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) might replace the JMM-led alliance. The elections, held in two phases for 81 assembly seats, indicated a strong showing for the BJP-led alliance.

According to Chanakya Strategies, the NDA is expected to win 45-50 seats, the JMM-led alliance 35-38 seats, and others 3-5 seats. Peoples Pulse exit poll predicted 44-53 seats for the NDA, 25-37 for the JMM-led alliance, and 5-9 seats for others. Matrize exit poll estimated the NDA could win 42-47 seats, the INDIA bloc 25-30 seats, and others 1-4 seats.

The BJP-led alliance in Jharkhand includes the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United), and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), while the JMM-led alliance consists of Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist).

Polling in Jharkhand was conducted in two phases on November 13 and November 20. The results for all 81 constituencies in Jharkhand, along with those for the Maharashtra Assembly elections and bypolls in several states, will be declared on November 23. (ANI)