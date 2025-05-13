JMB link in Bengal: Stone quarries in Birbhum under intelligence lens

Kolkata, May 13 (IANS) Several stone quarries in Birbhum district of West Bengal are currently under the scanner of the intelligence agencies over apprehensions that the explosives procured by them for stone-blasting purposes might be accessed by members of sleeper cells of terror groups that are active in the state.

Stone quarries operating illegally, without a proper license and other documents necessary for procuring and using explosives for stone blasting, were under special scrutiny.

The intelligence surveillance has been initiated following the arrest of three associates of Bangladesh- based fundamentalist group arrest of three Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) activists in West Bengal during the last three days, two of whom were operating from Nalhati in Birbhum district.

Based on interrogation of Aazmal Hossain and Saheb Ali Khan, who were operating from Nalhati, the investigating officials have come to know that besides brainwashing local youths and encouraging them to join JMB's sleeper cells, the two had also developed rapport with a section of the employees in different local quarries to get supplies of a portion of the explosives procured by such entities for stone blasting, sources said.

The investigating officials are trying to get the details of the arrested accused's associates in such stone quarries as well as to know whether the duo had already procured some explosives or not.

Besides, Aazmal and Saheb, the sleuths of the special task force of West Bengal Police, also arrested their third associate, Abasuddin Molla, who was operating from his residence at Patra village under Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

An insider from the state police said the investigating officials have come to know about two other associates of the arrested accused who are on the run. However, for the sake of the investigation, the state police have kept their names secret.

Recently, the Union Home Ministry received information from intelligence agencies about the alleged role of illegal Bangladeshi intruders in the violence and vandalism in the minority-dominated Murshidabad district against the newly promulgated Waqf (Amendment) Act.

At that time, the names of three Bangladesh-based fundamentalist groups, namely JMB, Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HUT), and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) surfaced.

