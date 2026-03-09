JKSA convenor meets Foreign Secy seeking quick evacuation of scholars stranded in Iran

Srinagar, March 9 (IANS) The National Convenor of J&K Students' Association (JKSA), Nasir Khuehami said on Monday that he had called on Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, seeking quick evacuation of stranded Indian students in Iran amid escalating tension in the region.

In a statement issued on Monday, JKSA National Convenor Nasir Khuehami said that he met Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri on Saturday and raised serious concerns regarding the safety of Indian students, including a large number from Jammu and Kashmir, currently stranded in Iran amid ongoing airstrikes and escalating hostilities.

“The meeting, which lasted for about 15 minutes, was held on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue 2026 in New Delhi, where Khuehami apprised the Foreign Secretary of the deteriorating security situation in Iran and the growing anxiety among Indian students and their families," the statement said.

“Khuehami apprised the Foreign Secretary of the widespread panic among students due to continuous airstrikes, explosions, and the rapidly evolving conflict situation. He urged the Government of India and the Ministry of External Affairs to take urgent measures to ensure the safety, relocation, or evacuation of Indian students at the earliest.

“Khuehami also conveyed that parents and families back home remain deeply worried as the situation continues to deteriorate, and emphasised the need for immediate intervention and sustained communication with the stranded students.

“Khuehami informed that the Association has been receiving numerous phone calls and messages from distressed parents of Kashmiri students stranded in cities such as Qom, Urmia, Arak, and other parts of Iran.

“He said the students are extremely frightened and anxious amid reports of ongoing airstrikes and missile attacks across several regions of the country. The Association urged the Ministry to intervene and facilitate the immediate evacuation of Indian students from Iran, or alternatively arrange their relocation to safer locations until the situation stabilizes," it said.

During the interaction, Foreign Secretary Misri assured Khuehami that the Government of India was closely coordinating with the Iranian authorities and the Embassy of India in Tehran to monitor the situation.

He was also informed that relocation of students from vulnerable areas was being undertaken in a phased manner, depending on the evolving security situation on the ground.

Misri added that, "Our office has been receiving a lot of calls, and I understand the concerns. We are leaving no stone unturned, and so far students have already been relocated from the worst-hit areas including Tehran to safer locations."

“Misri reiterated that the safety and well-being of Indian students remain the government’s top priority and assured that all necessary steps are being taken to ensure their protection and to facilitate their safe return to India.

“Khuehami expressed hope that the Government of India will take timely and decisive steps to ensure the safety and security of Indian students currently in Iran. He said that, the Association is confident that the Ministry of External Affairs will extend all possible support and take necessary measures to safeguard their lives and well-being during this extremely difficult and uncertain situation”, the statement added.

--IANS

sq/rad