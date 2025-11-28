J&K’s NC continues working committee meeting in Srinagar, important decisions likely to be announced

Srinagar, Nov 28 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir’s (J&K) ruling National Conference (NC) continued its working committee meeting on Friday for the second consecutive day as party sources said the meeting will conclude later in the day after passing some resolutions and announcing important decisions.

The party, headed by president Dr Farooq Abdullah started its working committee meeting for the second day at the Nawa-e-Subha headquarters in Srinagar city.

Party vice president and J&K Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, all members of the working committee and special invitees are attending today’s meeting.

Sources said the NC on Thursday discussed measures to strengthen the party, deliberated on organisational matters and those connected with development of the Union Territory.

The party is also deliberating on its debacle in the recently-held bypolls to the two legislative Assembly seats, both of which the NC lost.

The Nagrota bypoll was won by the BJP while the bye-election in Budgam was won by the PDP.

The working committee is also deliberating on the anti-party statements by senior NC leader and MP, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi.

Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi has been saying in public that the party has failed in fulfilling its commitments to the people made during the 2024 elections to the Lok Sabha and the legislative Assembly.

In a bid to convey its dissatisfaction over his criticism of the party, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi was not invited to the working committee meeting this time by the party although he is a permanent member of the powerful apex committee of the NC.

Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi told reporters that it is for the first time since 2002 that he has not been invited to attend this meeting.

The NC has 41 seats, BJP 29, Congress 6, PDP 4, CPI M 1, Peoples Conference 1, Aam Aadmi Party 1, Awami Ittehad Party 1 and 6 independents, five whom later joined the NC.

J&K has a 90-member Legislative Assembly out of which 47 belong to the Valley and 43 to Jammu division.

