J’khand air ambulance crash: Health Minister Ansari calls it ‘very major incident’, seeks accountability

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari on Tuesday termed the Chatra air ambulance crash a “very tragic” and “major” incident, confirming that all seven people on board were killed after the aircraft went down in a forested area of the district.

Arriving in Chatra following the crash, Ansari said the aircraft had disappeared from the radar while transporting a patient to Delhi.

“Late yesterday evening, a patient was being taken to Delhi via a Redbird flight when I received information that the aircraft had disappeared from the radar. Later, it was reported that the plane had crashed in the forests of Chatra. There were seven people on board, and rescue operations were carried out. All seven passengers were found dead. This is a very major incident,” the minister said.

According to officials, the air ambulance lost contact shortly after take-off, prompting an emergency response.

Rescue teams, including local police and disaster personnel, launched a search operation in the dense forest region. After extensive efforts, the wreckage was located, and all seven occupants were recovered from the crash site.

Raising serious concerns over aviation safety, Ansari questioned the accountability of authorities at the national level. “What is the Government of India doing? Ahmedabad, Baramati, and now this — who is accountable for these incidents? We do not have good hospitals here, which is why people are going outside for treatment. From our side, we will extend full support, and strict action will be taken against whoever is found responsible,” he said.

The minister also pointed to the lack of advanced medical facilities in the region, noting that patients are often compelled to seek treatment outside the state, increasing reliance on air ambulance services.

According to flight details, the aircraft took off from Ranchi at 7:07 p.m. and became airborne at 7:11 p.m. After establishing contact with Kolkata Air Traffic Control, it lost communication and radar contact at around 7:34 p.m., approximately 100 nautical miles southeast of Varanasi.

The loss of contact reportedly occurred near Palamu in northwestern Jharkhand. The flight was scheduled to land in Delhi at 10 p.m.

Authorities have initiated a probe to determine the exact cause of the crash. Aviation experts are expected to examine technical aspects, including radar data and flight records, as part of the investigation. Further details are awaited.

