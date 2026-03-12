J&K: Women-led self-help groups take root in Valley, herald new journey in 'self-reliance'

Jammu, March 12 (IANS) Marking a beginning towards 'Atmanirbharta' or self-reliance, the women in Jammu and Kashmir are increasingly taking up entrepreneurial ventures to stand up on their own feet and bolster their financial independence.

Contributing to this change is the women-led Self-Help Groups (SHGs), which have been instrumental in past few years, to steer this change.

Through these SHGs, women are not only earning their livelihoods but also becoming financially strong.

At present, there are around 1,500 women, who have employed themselves in self-sustaining ventures.

The SHGs undertake a variety of jobs, including cow dung cakes, preparing clothes for deities, making handbags, and other handmade products.

These jobs have provided them with a regular income and also making them becoming self-reliant.

In Jammu's Samba district, special efforts are underway to revive the traditional art.

Under the 'Samba Sakhi', women have started businesses based on Kalika painting, which reflects the region's rich cultural heritage.

Entrepreneur Meenakshi Gupta, who is leading this initiative, said that many young women of the new generation are now joining this work through self-help groups.

She added that she has received a state-level award for this initiative, and that her family has always supported her in this work.

Women associated with these SHGs, say that they have been greatly inspired by the "Vocal for Local" campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This campaign has encouraged them to promote local products and bring them to the market.

Customers, who come to purchase these products, also appreciate this initiative.

They say that such efforts provide women with an opportunity to become self-reliant and also help preserve local culture and traditions.

Today, around 1,500 women are associated with these self-help groups.

They say they are proud of their work and want more women to join this initiative to promote local products and strengthen India's cultural identity.

Through these SHGs and traditional handicrafts, the women here are not only creating employment opportunities for themselves but also preserving their rich cultural heritage.

