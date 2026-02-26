J&K: Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament organised in Rajouri, sees impressive turnout

Jammu, Feb 26 (IANS) In a major step towards nurturing informed, responsible and visionary youth leadership, MY Bharat (Mera Yuva Bharat), on Thursday, organised a district round of the Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament at the Government PG College in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri.

The event focused on providing a vibrant democratic platform where young minds could articulate ideas, debate critical issues, and reflect on India's constitutional journey.

The participants passionately spoke on the theme "50 Years of Emergency: Lessons for Indian Democracy".

Through powerful speeches and thoughtful arguments, students revisited one of the most significant chapters in India's political history, emphasising the importance of safeguarding democratic institutions, protecting fundamental rights, and strengthening participatory governance.

The programme was coordinated by Nitin Hangloo, Deputy Director of MY Bharat Rajouri, and Khaleeq Ahmed, NSS Probationary Officer of Government PG College Rajouri.

Anwer Shah, Government PG College Rajouri Principal, attended the occasion as the Chief Guest.

The distinguished jury panel included Mehmood Bajjar (Retired Medical Superintendent of Government Medical College and Associated Hospitals Rajouri), Bashir Ahmed (Retired Principal of Government Degree College Budhal), Sandeep Sharma (District Statistics and Evaluation Officer Rajouri), Vikrant Sharma (Youth Awardee), and Sofia Shaheen (Head of Department at the District Institute of Education and Training Rajouri), who evaluated the participants on content, clarity, confidence, and understanding of democratic values.

The top 10 qualifiers from the district round will now advance to the state level round, and the top three performers at the state level will compete at the national round to be held in the Indian Parliament, offering them a prestigious opportunity to represent their region on a national stage and contribute to the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'.

Notably, the 'MY Bharat' initiative aims to introduce new features and initiatives to further enhance its impact.

The platform is keen on expanding its offerings in emerging sectors and deepening its engagement with educational institutions and youth organisations.

