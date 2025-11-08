J&K: Suspected OGWs ‘picked up’ in Sopore; many booked

Srinagar: J&K Police on Saturday claimed that they have picked up “suspected” Over Ground Workers (OGWs) during a massive crackdown in the Sopore Tehsil of Baramulla district, while many have been “booked” under preventive detention laws.

“Sopore police launched a massive crackdown on OGWs and terror associates and intensified preventive measures to dismantle the terror ecosystem,” claimed a senior police official.

He further claimed that a large number of “suspected” OGWs and sympathisers have been “picked up” for questioning from different areas of Sopore.

“These individuals are being thoroughly interrogated to trace their linkages, financial conduits, and communication channels with handlers based in Pakistan,” he claimed.

The senior official claimed that this action forms part of the police’s sustained strategy to dismantle the “terror ecosystem”, which provides “funding”, “logistics”, and “local facilitation” to active “terrorists” and “cross-border handlers”.

“Many suspects have been booked and lodged in sub-jail under preventive detention laws, while security proceedings have been initiated against others to prevent them from aiding or abetting anti-national activities,” he said.

The official said that searches are continuing at multiple suspected locations across Baramulla district, as teams work to identify and disrupt “local support” networks of “terror” outfits.

He also pointed out that the police have further enhanced technical and human surveillance to monitor potential “sleeper cells”, “sympathisers”, and “online propagandists” attempting to radicalise youth or spread extremist content in the area.

“The ongoing crackdown is preventive in nature and aimed at protecting youth from extremist influence,” he said.

The official also emphasised that the operation will continue in the coming days with focused monitoring of terror associates and handlers’ networks, ensuring that peace and normalcy are not disturbed by elements acting at the behest of foreign handlers.

“The district-wide joint operations are being carried out in close coordination with the Indian Army and CAPF units, ensuring seamless synergy among all security forces in countering terrorism and its support structures,” he said.

