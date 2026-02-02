J&K: Srinagar Police secure 14-year conviction in POCSO case

Srinagar, Feb 2 (IANS) The police in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district said on Monday that it has secured a 14-year conviction of the accused in a case filed under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A police statement said, "The Srinagar Police has secured conviction in a case in which an FIR has been registered at M.R. Gunj Police Station under Sections 363, 376 of the IPC read with Section 4 of the POCSO Act."

"The case pertains to the kidnapping and sexual assault of a minor girl, aged 17 years, reported on April 11, 2021."

"Acting swiftly, the Srinagar Police conducted a thorough investigation, recovered the victim, recorded statements of witnesses, collected evidence and ensured medical and forensic examination as per proper legal procedures," the police statement added.

"Upon completion of investigation, charge-sheet was filed before the fast-track court (POCSO) in Srinagar."

"After a detailed trial, the Court found the accused guilty beyond reasonable doubt."

"On December 30, 2025, the Court convicted the accused and sentenced him to 14 years of imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 15,000," the police statement said.

"The Srinagar Police reiterates its zero-tolerance policy towards crimes against women and children and remains committed to ensuring justice for victims through prompt and professional investigation," the statement added.

The POCSO Act, 2012, is an Indian law designed to protect minors (aged under 18 years) from sexual abuse, assault, and pornography, while prioritising their safety through child-friendly reporting and trial procedures. It mandates speedy trials, strict penalties, including the death penalty (since 2019), and establishes Special Courts.

POCSO defines various offences of sexual assault on children. It is gender-neutral, applying to both boy and girl victims/accused.

Statements are recorded at the child's residence or chosen place, preferably by a woman police officer. However, the identity of the minor victim must be kept confidential.

Evidence is to be recorded within 30 days, with trials completed within one year of the court taking cognisance.

Dedicated courts handle these cases to ensure sensitive handling.

The POCSO Act, enforced on November 14, 2012, aims to protect the best interests of the child at every stage.

