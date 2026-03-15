J&K: Samba residents thrilled over third new bridge on Basantar River

Samba, March 15 (IANS) The third bridge constructed over the Basantar River in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir is now fully complete and has been opened for vehicular traffic.

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There had been a long-standing demand for the construction of this bridge because of multiple road accidents at the SIDCO Chowk and severe traffic jams.

With the inauguration of the new bridge, significant improvements in the traffic management system are anticipated.

Local residents state that the construction of this bridge will not only lead to a reduction in accidents but will also provide immense relief to daily commuters.

Previously, traffic jams lasting for several hours were a common occurrence at SIDCO Chowk and its surrounding areas, adversely affecting both the general public and commercial activities. Now that the bridge is operational, the traffic burden is expected to decrease, allowing for a much smoother flow of vehicular movement.

According to officials, several key projects have been completed on National Highway-44 with a focus on enhancing safety and improving passenger amenities. A total of approximately Rs 171.25 crore has been invested in these works.

These projects include rectifying 'black spots'—or accident-prone zones—located between SIDCO Chowk and Gole Mela-Sangur, constructing an LVUP (Lower Vehicular Underpass) alongside the service road in Samba and developing modern roadside amenities at Jhajjar Kotli, Qazigund, and Marhama.

Local residents are delighted at the completion of this project and have extended their gratitude to the government and the concerned agencies.

Speaking to IANS, a local resident remarked that the construction of the third bridge has brought immense relief to the people of Samba.

“For the past several months, this area had become a hotspot for accidents, and Sidco Chowk had been identified as one of two major 'blackspots,” he said and noted that the National Highway Authority took serious cognisance of this issue and took action.

Vikas Dongra, a resident of Samba, also expressed his happiness over the bridge's construction, noting that there had been a long-standing demand for a bridge in this area.

He explained that, previously, the region would frequently experience traffic jams lasting for hours, causing considerable inconvenience to commuters.

“Moreover, road accidents were occurring almost every other day. Now that the bridge is open for use, these issues will subside, and the public will benefit from safer and smoother travel,” he said.

--IANS

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