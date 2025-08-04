J&K: RSETI organises beautician training programme in Reasi; sees huge participation

Jammu, Aug 4 (IANS) The Rural Self Employment Training Institute (RSETI) recently organised a free training programme in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, which saw participation of many novice and aspiring beauticians from across the province.

The beauticians were provided with professional training related to beauty parlour business and were also given training materials, food and free accommodation.

The programme, specifically designed for young women, was launched with a motive to make them financially independent and self-reliant.

According to the organisers, the main focus of the programme was on equipping women of Jammu and Kashmir with skill-based education so that they could either start their own beauty parlour or work in a reputed salon.

This will enable them to lead a dignified life and also make self-sustainable.

Speaking about the initiative, the institute director said: "Our goal is to help every girl in Jammu & Kashmir give wings to her dreams. This training is not just a course, but a strong step toward self-reliance."

Several trainees praised the initiative and thanked the government for rolling out such drives.

"I came to Reasi to attend a beautician course. In just 10 days, I’ve learned threading, mehndi, facials, bleaching, and waxing — all taught with practical training. This course has given me confidence and skills I never imagined. Everything from training to fooding and lodging is free. This really helps girls like us who can't afford to go outside. I am truly thankful to the trainer for this amazing opportunity,” said Priya.

Sonam Verma, another trainee echoed similar sentiments and urged for more such programs in future, to empower the daughters of valley.

“We are getting basic to advanced tips on cosmetic treatment. Threading, waxing, manicure, pedicure, everything is being taught to us. This is a wonderful opportunity. Those who cannot afford to send their children abroad, the biggest opportunity for them is that they can come here and learn,” she said.

RSETI director Munish Sharma informed that the month-long training course saw more than 30 candidates taking part.

“We work under the Ministry of Rural Development to provide skill development training to unemployed rural youth. We offer quality training along with free accommodation for those coming from far-off areas. The aim is to help youth become self-reliant and stand on their own feet,” he explained.

Notably, the Rural Self Employment Training Institutes (RSETIs) are being run by banks and are well equipped to train rural youth including those Below Poverty Line (BPL).

Currently, there are 64 approved training programmes by the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET) and the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) and the candidates can choose the programme of their choice.

