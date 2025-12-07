J&K residents joyous, hopeful of high demand after PM Modi gifts Kashmiri saffron to Putin

Jammu, Dec 7 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a carefully curated selection of gifts to Russian President Vladimir Putin, during the latter's two-day visit to India for bilateral summit.

These gifts represented India's rich heritage, artistry, craftsmanship, and cultural richness, further strengthening the enduring friendship between the two nations.

The wide array of gifts included Kashmiri saffron, Maharashtra handicraft, Assam tea, handcrafted marble chess, among others, besides the Russian edition of the Bhagavad Gita.

The Kashmir saffron, locally known as 'Zafran' is cultivated in Jammu and Kashmir and is known for its colour, aroma, and flavour and also for its numerous health benefits.

As PM Modi gifted the Kashmiri saffron to the Russian President, this made the Valley residents feel proud of the locally grown spices, known for cultural and culinary significance, the world over.

Burhan Din of Kashmir expressing happiness over the development, told IANS that it was a matter of pride that the Prime Minister gifted Kashmiri saffron to Putin.

"PM Modi has a special affection for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He could have gifted any precious item to Putin, but he chose saffron -- the identity of Kashmir. This is a matter of honour for us. I appeal to farmers to increase saffron production, as it has now reached the world's top leaders," he said.

Social activist Syed Akhtar Hussain said that every item in Kashmir is precious, and saffron is a symbol of that preciousness.

He said that PM Modi has further promoted Kashmiri saffron on the world stage.

"If farmers promote its cultivation, it can get greater global recognition. This will also increase employment opportunities for youth and reduce unemployment. Jammu and Kashmir produces the largest amount of saffron, and the Prime Minister's selection is a matter of pride for us," he added.

Tourists visiting Kashmir also welcomed the gesture.

One tourist said, "PM Modi's gift of Kashmiri saffron to Putin has piqued our curiosity. We want to buy authentic saffron from here and take it with us. The farmers here are hardworking, and saffron cultivation should be promoted."

