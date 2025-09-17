J&K Police's SIA arrests notorious narcotic smuggler absconding for over 3 years

Srinagar, Sep 17 (IANS) The J&K Police's Special Investigation Agency (SIA) on Wednesday said it has arrested a notorious narcotic smuggler, who was absconding for more than 3 years.

"The SIA on Tuesday arrested a key narcotic smuggler who was wanted in a narco-terror case, namely Zafraan Khan, son of Shafi Ullah Khan, resident of Mohra Dawran, Uri of District Baramulla, who was evading arrest for the last three years & he was apprehended by a special SIA team from Kathua district," the SIA said in a statement.

“His arrest marks a severe blow to the narco-terror module backed by Pakistani-based terror handlers. This module was involved in the smuggling of narcotic substances through the LOC's Uri sector and subsequent transportation and sale in both the Kashmir valley and Jammu region. Sale proceeds of these narcotic substances were later channelised to sustain the waning terrorism in J&K. The arrest pertains to a case registered under FIR No. 13/2022, U/S 8/21,29 NDPS Act,13,17,18,38,40 of the UA (P) Act, which pertains to the recovery of one kg heroin, seven Kg poppy straw and four kg poppy seeds," it added.

According to the SIA, the charge sheet in this case has already been filed against five members of this narco-terror module under the UA (P) and NDPS Acts so far.

"This arrest would help SIA track forward & backward linkages in this case with a view to dismantling the narco-terror modules operating in the valley," the statement said.

The SIA said that over the last few months, it has intensified its crackdown against Narco-Terror networks across the Kashmir Valley.

"Just last week, another notorious terror handler, Abdul Rashid Bha,t who was absconding for more than two years, was arrested from Pulwama," it said.

"The results of these crackdowns highlight the unrelenting efforts from SIA Kashmir in their quest towards dismantling the terror ecosystem," the statement said.

--IANS

sq/vd