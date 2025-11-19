J&K Police's CIJ raids high-security Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu

Jammu, Nov 19 (IANS) The Counter-Intelligence wing, Jammu (CIJ) of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday carried out a raid inside the high-security Kot Bhalwal district jail in Jammu.

The officials said that the CIJ raids are going on inside the Kot Bhalwal central jail, where some hardcore Pakistani and local terrorists, and notorious criminals are lodged.

“These raids are part of an operation to expose terror networks reportedly run from inside the prison,” the officials said.

The raid inside the Kot Bhalwal jail comes in the backdrop of a major crackdown following the recent unearthing of a white collar terror network run by a group of doctors and the subsequent blast in a car in the Red Fort area of Delhi on November 10.

On Tuesday, the Kashmir wing of Counter-Intelligence (CIK) detained a local doctor, Umar Farooq Bhat and his wife, Shahzada Akhtar of Budgam village in Kulgam district, for questioning in connection with a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit and the Dukhtaran-e-Millat women terror outfit linkage.

It is alleged that the detained doctor and especially his wife, Shahzada, were working to revive the women's terror outfit after it had virtually become defunct with the arrest of its chief, Asiya Andrabi, in 2018. The doctor and his wife were picked up from the Shireen Bagh area of Srinagar city.

The doctor, Umar Farooq Bhat, works as a cardiologist at the government super speciality hospital in Shireen Bagh, Srinagar.

The arrest of two overground workers (OGWs) of JeM by police led to the busting of the white collar terror module when J&K Police, in coordination with Haryana Police, carried out a raid in the Faridabad area.

The OGWs led to the arrest of Dr Adil Rather, a native of Kulgam district, in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur. One AK-47 rifle was recovered from his locker in Anantnag Medical College. Adil had left his job in Anantnag on October 24.

He led investigators to the arrest of Dr Muzammil Ganaie from Faridabad and the recovery of explosive material from him.

The other terror associate of these two doctors, Dr Umar Nabi, evaded arrest and was killed in the car explosion near the Red Fort, in which 13 civilians were killed and many others were injured.

