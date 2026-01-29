J&K Police recover stolen gold worth Rs 50 lakh, accused absconding

Jammu, Jan 29 (IANS) The J&K Police said on Thursday that they have recovered stolen gold worth Rs 50 lakh in the showroom theft case in Jammu city, while the suspect remains at large.

A police statement said, “Jammu Police have achieved a major breakthrough in a high-value theft case with the recovery of stolen gold ornaments worth approximately Rs 50 lakh stolen from a showroom in the heart of Jammu city."

On September 20, 2025, a complaint was lodged by Shanu Manhas at Police Station Pacca Danga, alleging theft of her purse containing gold ornaments while she was shopping at the Game Changer showroom, Pacca Danga.

"Accordingly, FIR No. 108/2025 under Sections 303(2)/112 BNS was registered. During the investigation, the police team led by SHO Police Station Pacca Danga, Inspector Rakesh Mani, assisted by PSI Rajesh Kumar, PSI Paramjeet Singh and PSI Rakesh of PS Pacca Danga under the supervision of SDPO City North and SP City North, meticulously analysed CCTV footage of the showroom and adjoining areas, which revealed the involvement of two non-local women," the statement mentioned.

The police circulated the photographs of the suspects extensively through social media, news channels, and public places, including bus stands and crowded areas across multiple states.

“Sustained investigation involving technical analysis of CDRs, location data, and other digital inputs led the police to Rajgarh district, Madhya Pradesh, where multiple raids were conducted. As a result, the entire stolen gold jewellery worth Rs 50 lakhs (approx.) was successfully recovered. However, the accused managed to flee during the operation," the police said.

“One police team remains stationed at the location to apprehend the accused, while another team has returned to Jammu with the recovered case property. Further investigation and search operations are underway. Jammu Police reaffirm their unwavering commitment to protect life and property, ensure swift investigation of crimes, and bring offenders to justice. Such sustained and coordinated efforts reflect the resolve of Jammu Police to act decisively against organised and inter-state criminal networks, while maintaining public trust and safety,” the statement added.

