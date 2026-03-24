J&K: Police in Reasi district trace missing persons of two families​

Jammu, March 24 (IANS) Police in J&K’s Reasi district on Tuesday reunited two missing persons with their families, bringing relief to the worried relatives.​

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Police said that continuing its commitment to public safety and citizen assistance, it successfully traced and reunited two missing persons in separate incidents reported from Katra.​

In the first incident, Anil Kumar Tripathi, son of Amar Nath Tripathi, resident of Barra, Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), who had been missing from his home, was found roaming in the Katra market area. ​

Upon noticing his condition, police teams initiated verification and continued efforts to establish his identity and locate his family. ​

After sustained efforts, his family was successfully traced in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The individual was safely handed over to his family members after completing all required legal formalities.​

In another incident, a nine-year-old missing girl, Dhatri Dwivedi, daughter of Vineet Dwivedi, resident of Unnao, Kanpur (U.P.), who had been separated from her family, was brought to Police Station Katra by local citizens. ​

Acting promptly, the police team initiated efforts to trace her family. After persistent follow-up and verification, the girl's family was successfully located. ​

The child was safely reunited with her parents after completing the necessary formalities.​

District Police Reasi appreciated the general public's cooperation in both cases and reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of residents and visitors. ​

The police urged citizens to immediately report any missing persons or suspicious activities to their nearest police station.​

Due to Navratras, a heavy rush of devotees continues at the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine. Police and security forces have been deployed in strength to ensure a hassle-free pilgrimage for devotees.​

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), headed by J&K L-G Manoj Sinha, has substantially improved facilities both at the Katra base camp and the main shrine to accommodate the ever-increasing number of pilgrims visiting the Deity’s shrine.​

--IANS

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